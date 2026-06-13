Australia vs Turkiye LIVE: Nestory Irankunda breaks the deadlock! (1-0) 2026 World Cup group D match in Vancouver
Australia take on Turkiye in the 2026 World Cup group stage. Follow our live blog for minute-by-minute updates, match highlights and all the key moments. Stay with us for complete coverage and live action throughout the game. Game is underway!
Australia and Turkiye begin their 2026 World Cup Group D journey with a highly anticipated meeting at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, as both teams aim to get off to a winning start. The group already has its opening result, with USA cruising to a 4-1 victory over Paraguay, making this contest even more significant for two sides eager to pick up three points. Game is underway!
Australia are making their seventh World Cup appearance and their sixth straight under Tony Popovic. The Socceroos enter the tournament after matching one of the strongest performances in their history by reaching the Round of 16 at Qatar 2022, and they hope to carry that momentum forward with a well-organized and resilient squad ready to compete against any opponent.
Turkiye return to the World Cup stage for the first time in 24 years after their memorable third-place finish at Korea-Japan 2002. Led by Vincenzo Montella, they rely on a talented new generation featuring Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz, two players expected to play a key role as Turkey aim to begin their tournament with three valuable points.
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42' - Guler fires wide again (1-0)
Arda Guler tries his luck from long range once more, but the effort is well off target. Australia's compact defensive shape continues to deny Turkiye any space in the final third, forcing them into low percentage shots from distance.
38' - Turkiye push forward but risk leaving spaces (1-0)
Turkiye continue to search for the equalizer, but there is a growing sense that frustration could start to creep in. That scenario would play right into Australia's hands, with the pace of Nestory Irankunda and Mohamed Toure ready to exploit any space left behind on the counterattack.
31' - Calhanoglu hits the post! (1-0)
Turkiye respond immediately after conceding and come within inches of an equalizer. Hakan Calhanoglu unleashes a superb effort that beats Patrick Beach but crashes off the post, allowing Australia to hold on to their one-goal advantage.
28' - GOOOOOOOOAL FOR AUSTRALIA! (1-0)
Australia strike first with a brilliant counterattack. Paul Okon-Engstler delivers a perfectly weighted pass to Nestory Irankunda, who takes on the defender, cuts inside the box and fires a powerful shot into the near post to score a stunning opener for the Socceroos.
The players are back on the field and the match is underway again at BC Place in Vancouver. Australia and Turkiye return to action looking to break the deadlock after a tightly contested opening stretch.
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23' - Cooling break (0-0)
Play is temporarily stopped as the referee signals the scheduled cooling break. Players from Australia and Turkiye head to the sidelines for hydration and instructions from their coaching staffs before the action resumes.
21' - Turkiye stick to their game plan (0-0)
It looks like a clear tactical decision from the Turkiye bench. Whenever the opportunity arises, they choose long-range efforts or direct balls forward, allowing them to keep their defensive shape intact and avoid being caught out by Australia's dangerous counterattacks.
18' - Australia create danger down the right (0-0)
Australia put together one of their best moves of the match as Jacob Italiano collected a long pass from Patrick Beach and combined well with Mohamed Toure. The attack earned a corner kick, but the Socceroos were unable to make the opportunity count.
15' - Turkiye continue to dictate the tempo (0-0)
Not much has changed in the flow of the match, with Hakan Calhanoglu and Arda Guler completely controlling possession for Turkiye. Clear scoring chances have yet to arrive, but the ball has belonged almost entirely to them, while Australia's pace on the counterattack remains a threat to watch.
8' - Turkiye take control of possession (0-0)
The ball now belongs to Turkiye after Australia's energetic start. Vincenzo Montella's side is moving it patiently from one side of the field to the other, searching for an opening, although Arda Guler's latest attempt sails well off target.
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4' - Australia bring the intensity early (0-0)
The opening minutes have already provided a glimpse of what this match could become. Australia are pressing with great intensity, trying to disrupt the possession game that Turkiye look to build through Hakan Calhanoglu and Arda Guler in midfield.
0' - Game is underway! (0-0)
The referee gets the match started and Australia and Turkiye are underway at BC Place in Vancouver!
Anthems and pre-match ceremonies underway
Australia and Turkiye are on the field as the players take part in their national anthems and the traditional pre-match greetings. Everything is set at BC Place in Vancouver before the opening whistle of this 2026 World Cup Group D clash.
Turkiye's upcoming 2026 World Cup matches
Turkiye will continue their World Cup campaign with two key matches as they look to stay in the tournament.
June 19: Turkiye vs Paraguay
June 25: Turkiye vs United States
Australia's upcoming 2026 World Cup matches
After tonight's Group D opener against Turkiye, Australia will continue their World Cup campaign with two crucial fixtures as they look to advance to the knockout stage.
June 19: Australia vs United States
June 25: Australia vs Paraguay
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Turkiye starting XI
Turkiye have revealed their starting XI for tonight's 2026 World Cup Group D opener against Australia:
Australia have announced their starting XI for tonight's 2026 World Cup Group D opener against Turkiye:
Patrick Beach; Alessandro Circati, Jacob Italiano, Jordan Bos, Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess; Connor Metcalfe, Aiden ONeill, Paul Okon-Engstler; Mohamed Toure, Nestory Irankunda.
Tonight's referees confirmed for Australia vs Turkiye clash
FIFA have appointed Peru's Kevin Ortega as the referee for tonight's 2026 World Cup Group D match between Australia and Turkiye. Fellow Peruvian official Michael Orue will also be part of the officiating crew, with the refereeing team receiving support from VAR during the match.
Start time and how to watch
Australia vs Turkiye will get underway at 12:00 AM (PT: 9:00 PM)
Emilio Abad is a bilingual journalism graduate from Universidad de Especialidad Espíritu Santo. He joined the Bolavip US team in 2024, bringing with him a deep passion for international soccer and basketball. Emilio has gained valuable experience as a news anchor on a university program and completed an internship at Radio Forever in Guayaquil. He has also covered Liga Pro events in Ecuador, highlighting his expertise in sports reporting. Through these roles, he has built a strong foundation in journalism, with a focus on sports media and storytelling.