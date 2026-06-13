Australia vs Turkiye LIVE: Nestory Irankunda breaks the deadlock! (1-0) 2026 World Cup group D match in Vancouver

Australia take on Turkiye in the 2026 World Cup group stage. Follow our live blog for minute-by-minute updates, match highlights and all the key moments. Stay with us for complete coverage and live action throughout the game. Game is underway!

Australia and Turkiye begin their 2026 World Cup Group D journey with a highly anticipated meeting at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, as both teams aim to get off to a winning start. The group already has its opening result, with USA cruising to a 4-1 victory over Paraguay, making this contest even more significant for two sides eager to pick up three points. Game is underway!

[Watch Australia vs Turkiye live in the USA on Fubo]

Australia are making their seventh World Cup appearance and their sixth straight under Tony Popovic. The Socceroos enter the tournament after matching one of the strongest performances in their history by reaching the Round of 16 at Qatar 2022, and they hope to carry that momentum forward with a well-organized and resilient squad ready to compete against any opponent.

Turkiye return to the World Cup stage for the first time in 24 years after their memorable third-place finish at Korea-Japan 2002. Led by Vincenzo Montella, they rely on a talented new generation featuring Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz, two players expected to play a key role as Turkey aim to begin their tournament with three valuable points.