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2026 World Cup Group D standings updated after Australia vs Turkiye and how it affects USA

Group D's Matchday 1 has officially ended now that Australia and Turkiye's match has ended. Is USA leading its 2026 World Cup group as of now?

Australia vs Turkiye
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesAustralia vs Turkiye

Australia and Turkiye closed out the 2026 World Cup Group D’s Matchday 1. Now that their match ended, did the USA still end the first matchday as group leaders after its win over Paraguay?

Given that Australia vs Turkiye ended in a 2-0 victory for the Socceroos, Group D standings are settled until Matchday 2 is played out. Being one of the most intriguing groups in the 2026 World Cup, many eyes are looking at the positions.

TEAMMATCHES PLAYEDPOINTSGOAL DIFFERENCE
USA13+3
AUSTRALIA13+2
TURKIYE10-2
PARAGUAY10-3

What are Group D’s Matchday 2 games in 2026 World Cup?

The second games will tell a lot as to which teams will aspire to get to the knockout stages. Hence, these are crucial matchups for all teams involved in this Group D. After all, it’s still possible for the USMNT, Australia, Turkiye, and even Paraguay to make it to the next round.

https://twitter.com/AaronWar_/status/2065721269685772375?s=20
  • USA vs. Australia – June 19th – Seattle Stadium
  • Turkiye vs Paraguay – June 19th – San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
See also

What’s Australia’s FIFA ranking at the 2026 World Cup? The Socceroos share Group D with USA

This is a massive win for Australia in the 2026 World Cup

Australia is always a tough out in the World Cup. Whether they win, tie or lose, the fact is the Socceroos always give their all. However, this win is more than just three points, it’s confirmation of their brand.

Australia have a very tall, physical side, but it’s mixed with speedy, blazing players who can harm on counter attacks. Not only that, but the Socceroos proved they are prolific when attacking and solid when defending.

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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