The USMNT opened their 2026 World Cup campaign in impressive fashion, defeating Paraguay 4-1 in Los Angeles. However, one moment during the match quickly caught the attention of fans when Christian Pulisic did not return for the second half.

The U.S. captain was substituted at halftime despite helping Mauricio Pochettino’s side build a comfortable three-goal advantage. His early exit immediately sparked concerns about his status for the Americans’ second group-stage match against Australia on Friday in Seattle.

Fortunately for the United States, Pulisic moved quickly to ease those concerns following the final whistle. Before leaving the stadium, Pulisic spoke with FOX Sports and addressed his condition after being removed as a precaution due to discomfort in his left calf. “I’m gonna give everything I can to be back, that’s for sure. I’m not going to give you 100%, but yeah, I’ll be there.”

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Why was Christian Pulisic substituted against Paraguay?

Christian Pulisic was taken off at halftime because of an issue involving his left calf. With the United States leading 3-0 after the opening 45 minutes, Mauricio Pochettino’s staff opted to protect their star player rather than risk aggravating the injury during the second half of the World Cup opener.

Will Christian Pulisic play against Australia?

Yes. Based on Christian Pulisic’s comments after the match, there is optimism that he will be available for Friday’s showdown with Australia in Seattle. The USMNT took first place of Group D, but securing another three points will give the team a ticket for the knockout stage. For that reason, all eyes will remain on Pulisic’s recovery throughout the week.