Canadiens reportedly engage in extensive trade talks with Red Wings for Dylan Larkin

Dylan Larkin hasn't gotten his Detroit Red Wings trade, and now the Montreal Canadiens are trying to get his services.

The Montreal Canadiens have entered serious trade negotiations with the Detroit Red Wings regarding star center Dylan Larkin. General manager Kent Hughes is actively exploring blockbuster upgrades to bolster Montreal’s surging young core.

According to NHL insider Chris Johnston of The Athletic, Montreal has held extensive discussions with Detroit’s front office. Despite the Red Wings‘ steep asking price, the Canadiens remain one of the most aggressive suitors chasing the 30-year-old superstar.

Earlier reports revealed that the Red Wings reportedly stall on the Wild’s massive trade offer for Dylan Larkin. Consequently, Montreal faces fierce competition while attempting to pry the former captain away from a divisional rival.

Advertisement

Larkin hasn’t indicated any willingness to be a Canadien

A massive contractual obstacle threatens to derail Montreal’s pursuit before a deal can even reach the finish line. Larkin holds full no-trade protection, and Montreal reportedly does not sit on his approved 10-team trade list.

"We Want Larkin" chants are raining down in Montreal as the Canadiens face the Wings 😭 pic.twitter.com/794u1wkff1 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 10, 2026

Furthermore, Larkin has given zero indication that he would waive his clause to join the Canadiens. Having endured years of rebuilding in Detroit, he wants an immediate Stanley Cup contender rather than a developing roster.

Advertisement

Would the Canadiens become a Stanley Cup contender with Larkin?

Adding Larkin behind top-line center Nick Suzuki would instantly give Montreal one of the NHL‘s deepest one-two punches. Pairing Larkin with dynamic young wingers like Ivan Demidov and Zachary Bolduc would create nightmare matchup problems for opponents.

However, absorbing Larkin’s $8.7 million cap hit would force Montreal to surrender premium prospects and roster depth. While Larkin would solidify Montreal as a dangerous playoff threat, true Stanley Cup contention would still depend on goaltending consistency.

Key takeaways

The Montreal Canadiens entered serious trade negotiations with the Detroit Red Wings for Dylan Larkin.

with the Detroit Red Wings for Dylan Larkin. Dylan Larkin holds full no-trade protection and Montreal is not on his 10-team trade list .

. Absorbing Dylan Larkin’s $8.7 million cap hit would cost Montreal premium prospects and depth.