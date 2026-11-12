Unlike Dylan Larkin, Nikita Kucherov has reportedly not submitted a trade list to the Lightning

Alongside the uncertainty surrounding Dylan Larkin’s next NHL destination, Nikita Kucherov has sparked significant speculation regarding his future outside of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Another marquee name circulating in NHL trade speculation is Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov. While rumors continue to swirl around Dylan Larkin’s uncertain future with the Detroit Red Wings—with the Minnesota Wild reportedly tabling the strongest offer to date—Kucherov faces a notably different set of circumstances in Tampa Bay.

As Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on 32 Thoughts, Kucherov has not submitted a preferred list of trade destinations for the remainder of the regular season. Ultimately, any potential move hinges on whether the Lightning are truly willing to part with their franchise winger this year.

With Larkin’s market still in a holding pattern as rival suitors hesitate to part with key roster players, Kucherov’s outlook remains equally murky, largely because Tampa Bay could still opt against moving him altogether.

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Even so, Kucherov has reportedly drawn interest from at least one club: the Utah Mammoth, who are also awaiting clarity on Larkin’s decision regarding his future.

Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Kucherov’s reported suitors

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs stand out as prominent destinations. Montreal offers cap flexibility, a deep prospect pool, and a reunion with head coach Martin St. Louis, while Toronto could pair Kucherov with Auston Matthews if the front office can navigate tight salary-cap constraints.

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The Utah Mammoth and Dallas Stars also present compelling trade frameworks. Utah boasts abundant draft capital, ample cap space, and close friend Mikhail Sergachev, while Dallas could build a blockbuster around Jason Robertson to land a proven playoff MVP.

Contenders such as the New York Rangers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Carolina Hurricanes also make sense for an all-in push. Because Kucherov is in the final year of his contract, however, any suitor must weigh the steep acquisition cost against the risk of landing a single-season rental.

Key takeaways

Nikita Kucherov has not submitted a preferred list of trade destinations, Elliotte Friedman reported.

a preferred list of trade destinations, Elliotte Friedman reported. The Utah Mammoth have reportedly drawn interest in acquiring Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov.

in acquiring Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov. Kucherov is in the final year of his contract with Tampa Bay.

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