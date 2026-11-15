NY Rangers rule out Igor Shesterkin to gain salary cap advantage

Any remaining hope of seeing Igor Shesterkin return this season has now completely faded. The New York Rangers have officially moved the goaltender to Season-Ending Injured Reserve, meaning he is no longer eligible to play during the regular season or playoffs, but the move provides the team with some much-needed salary cap relief.

While Shesterkin was on regular Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR), NHL rules limited the salary cap relief the Rangers could use to replace him to the league’s average player salary (approximately $3.9 million), despite his significantly higher earnings. By moving him to Season-Ending Injured Reserve (SEIR), the Rangers can now free up the full $11.57 million annual value of his contract to pursue replacements.

Following this roster move and combining it with their previously available cap space, the New York Rangers now have $10.5 million in salary cap flexibility to explore the trade market. They can use that room to acquire a top-tier starting goaltender or strengthen other positions before the trade deadline, knowing that Shesterkin will not return until next season.

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Internal solutions for the time being

Following Shesterkin’s injury, Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers have turned their crease into a tandem led primarily by Dylan Garand alongside Joonas Korpisalo. Garand has carried the bulk of the workload while Korpisalo worked his way back from a lower-body injury of his own, posting a 7-7-1 record with a 2.37 GAA, a .910 save percentage, and one shutout across 15 appearances.

Dylan Garand #33 of the New York Rangers.

Now healthy and rotating into the mix, Korpisalo has made an immediate impact in his first two starts, going 2-0-0 with a sharp 2.01 GAA and a .931 save percentage. (Before Korpisalo returned, New York also briefly patched things over with single relief appearances from Spencer Martin and James Reimer, though neither stuck around in the rotation.)

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Together, Garand and Korpisalo have given the Blueshirts steady enough goaltending to stay right in the Metropolitan Division playoff picture despite losing their franchise cornerstone.

What happened to Shesterkin?

Igor Shesterkin’s 2026–27 season was cut brutally short back on October 9, 2026, during a road game against the Washington Capitals. Mid-way through the second period while killing a Capitals power play, Shesterkin came far out of his crease to challenge a shooter, jammed his right skate into the goalpost as he scrambled back, and collapsed awkwardly in the net.

He needed help getting off the ice—unable to put any weight on his leg—and was diagnosed with a severe right knee injury that ruled him out for the entire rest of the campaign.

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Key takeaways