As the New York Rangers push to gain ground in the Metropolitan Division, head coach Mike Sullivan has addressed the swirling rumors surrounding Matt Rempe.

Few expected the New York Rangers to surface in early-season trade rumors given their strong spot in the standings. With the club rolling under head coach Mike Sullivan, the veteran bench boss recently addressed the speculation surrounding forward Matt Rempe.

“Remps is a big part of this team. He’s a great kid. He cares deeply about the Rangers and trying to help us win. The conversations that I’ve had a lot with Remps, most recently, have been just how we can make a positive impact on the game,” Sullivan told reporters amid the trade chatter.

Sullivan’s vote of confidence signals that he still plans to rely on Rempe as New York navigates a demanding stretch of its schedule. Placed third on Metropolitan Division standings, the Rangers want to make things happen in the NHL this season.

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Sullivan also publicly backed Alexis Lafreniere despite the winger’s recent scoring drought, underscoring the coaching staff’s patience as both forwards look to spark a turnaround in the coming games.

Matt Rempe #73 of the New York Rangers leaves the ice.

Rempe’s Early-Season Struggles

Rempe’s 2026-27 campaign has been defined by frequent healthy scratches and a lack of offensive production. Through late November, the 24-year-old has appeared in just seven games, recording zero points, four shots on goal and a minus-1 rating while averaging 7:13 of ice time, a limited role he admits has left him frustrated.

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The slow start extends a broader pattern of injuries and minimal offense. Following an injury-shortened 2025-26 campaign in which he netted one goal in 26 games prior to thumb surgery, Rempe has totaled five goals, 11 points and a 46.2% Corsi-for share across 92 career NHL games, struggling to generate value beyond his physicality.

With New York prioritizing speed and skill in its bottom six—highlighted by the recent addition of Max Sasson—Rempe’s path to regular minutes has narrowed further. Because assigning him to the AHL would require clearing waivers, general manager Chris Drury is reportedly exploring trade options to give the forward a fresh start, ideally in the Western Conference.

Key takeaways

New York Rangers coach Mike Sullivan called Matt Rempe a big part of the team.

called Matt Rempe a big part of the team. Matt Rempe recorded zero points across seven games during the 2026-27 NHL season.

across seven games during the 2026-27 NHL season. Rangers GM Chris Drury is reportedly exploring trade options for Matt Rempe.

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