Mike Sullivan’s New York Rangers have Alexis Lafreniere as one of their key offensive weapons, despite his recent dip in production.

The New York Rangers remain firmly in contention in the Metropolitan Division and are hoping to maintain their status as legitimate contenders. The team has been in good form despite Alexis Lafreniere’s recent dip in production, with head coach Mike Sullivan continuing to show his unwavering support for the forward.

“I think he’s getting some looks every game. He’s a talented guy. Earlier in the season, I thought he was making more of an impact in the down low game, just hanging on to pucks and helping us control territory, helping us control momentum,” Sullivan said via New York Post Sports‘ Mollie Walker.

“And then he would get looks different ways: off of rebounds, off of deflections, inside by the blue paint, those types of looks. He’s a talented guy. I think that line has gotten some looks off the rush, and they get a handful of them a game because they’re talented and they create. But I do think there’s another level to his overall offensive game, and that’s the specific area where I think there’s more for him to give.”

Advertisement

Across the Rangers’ last 10 games, Lafreniere has found the back of the net just once, an unusual slump for the forward. Despite that, he knows he has the support of those around him and will look to get back on track soon, rediscovering his scoring touch and hearing the goal horn once again.

Alexis Lafrenière #13 and Joonas Korpisalo #70 of the New York Rangers.

Getting back to his best form

Alexis Lafreniere has hit a rough scoring drought during the past 10 games, as he works to recapture the 28-goal form he flashed during his 2023–24 breakout. Even with heavy top-line minutes and a spot on the first power-play unit under coach Mike Sullivan, the pucks simply haven’t been dropping for the 25-year-old winger lately.

Advertisement

Still, coming off a solid 24-goal, 57-point season last year and an early hat trick against the Islanders, Lafreniere is keeping his foot on the gas—generating high-danger looks down low and banking on his heavy forechecking to snap this cold streak and get back to his peak scoring pace.

ALEXIS LAFRENIÈRE NETS HIS NINTH OF THE SEASON! 😤 https://t.co/fagYZwFjmr — NHL (@NHL) October 25, 2026

What’s next for the Rangers?

The New York Rangers have a busy four-game stretch to close out November, kicking things off tonight, Wednesday, November 25, on the road against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. From there, they head to the United Center to take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, November 27, before returning home to Madison Square Garden for back-to-back matchups against the Calgary Flames on Saturday, November 28, and a division clash with the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, November 30.

Advertisement

Key takeaways