Igor Shesterkin is out for the remainder of the season, and the New York Rangers could potentially turn to Jordan Binnington as his replacement.

Igor Shesterkin‘s season-ending injury has forced Mike Sullivan to rely on Joonas Korpisalo and Dylan Garand to protect the New York Rangers‘ net. However, a recent report by David Pagnotta has linked Jordan Binnington to the team as a potential reinforcement.

“I’d expect [Binnington] to be a target for the [New York Rangers],” Pagnotta said per Daily Faceoff. The reasoning? Binnington is on an expiring contract, and the insider expects potential moves to take place once at least 50% of the season has been completed.

A few days ago, the Rangers ruled out Shesterkin to gain salary cap space, another reason why a high-caliber reinforcement could arrive in the Big Apple. Will Sullivan decide to add a new goalie to his roster?

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Why is Binnington a good fit for the Rangers?

Even though Jordan Binnington’s numbers in St. Louis have dipped lately—sitting at 2-3-1 with a 4.56 GAA and an .843 save percentage across six starts this season after posting a 3.33 GAA and .873 save percentage in 41 games last year—his overall Blues resume still features 188 career wins, a 2.86 GAA, a .902 save percentage, and a Stanley Cup ring.

Jordan Binnington #50 of the St. Louis Blues.

That big-game pedigree makes him a sneaky good fit for the New York Rangers right now. New York has the temporary cap flexibility to absorb Binnington’s expiring $6 million hit without making a long-term commitment, giving them a battle-tested veteran who can stabilize the crease behind a much stronger defensive structure while Shesterkin recovers.

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Competing in the Metropolitan Division

Mike Sullivan‘s team wants to remain competitive in the Metropolitan Division, where they currently sit in third place behind the division-leading Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils. Looking to further improve their 13-8-1 record and 27-point total, here are the upcoming games on their schedule:

vs Carolina Hurricanes, November 22

at Buffalo Sabres, November 25

at Chicago Blackhawks, November 27

vs Calgary Flames, November 28

vs Carolina Hurricanes, November 30

Mike Sullivan of Team USA at Bell Centre in Montreal.

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Key takeaways