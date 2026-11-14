Mike Sullivan acknowledges NY Rangers’ road trip performance wasn’t perfect, still praises team’s effort

Playing on the road is never easy in the NHL, but the New York Rangers managed to make the most of their latest stretch away from Madison Square Garden. Although Mike Sullivan acknowledged that his team’s performance wasn’t perfect, it was enough to return home with three victories, delivering some outstanding hockey along the way.

“It’s a great trip,” Sullivan said via NHL.com. “Obviously, when you can take three out of four out here, we’re going into some pretty tough buildings with the travel, it’s a big challenge, and I thought our guys competed hard. We played hard. It’s not perfect out there, but I really like how this group competes.”

The latest 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks left the Rangers third in the Metropolitan Division, with a 12-8 record and 25 points. Could this team finally emerge as a serious Stanley Cup contender?

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The Rangers’ successful road trip

The New York Rangers are flying back to Manhattan feeling pretty good after wrapping up a strong four-game Pacific Northwest and Western Canada road swing with a solid 3-1-0 record.

Glenn Gawdin #15 of the New York Rangers is congratulated by teammates.

Things started off on the right foot in Seattle, where New York held off the Kraken for a gritty 4-3 win. After hitting a brief speed bump in Edmonton with a 3-1 loss to the Oilers, the Blueshirts bounced right back by taking down the Flames 3-1 in Calgary. Finally, they capped off the trip in dominant fashion on Friday night, cruising past the Canucks in Vancouver with a 5-1 blowout victory.

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Rangers’ upcoming games

Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers are heading back home to Madison Square Garden to kick off a pretty interesting three-game stretch. First up, they host the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, November 16.

After getting nearly a full week off to rest up, New York stays at the Garden for a tough Sunday matinee against the Carolina Hurricanes on November 22. Finally, the Blueshirts hit the road again to take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Wednesday, November 25.

Key takeaways

Mike Sullivan praised the New York Rangers’ effort despite acknowledging an imperfect road trip.

despite acknowledging an imperfect road trip. The New York Rangers defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 to reach 25 points.

to reach 25 points. The New York Rangers host the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, November 16.