Red Wings come across new trade request as Dylan Larkin drama remains unchanged

The Detroit Red Wings are facing new drama as another player on the organization is going down Dylan Larkin's road and wants to be traded away from Motor City in the 2026-27 NHL season.

The Detroit Red Wings are off to an 0-2-0 start to the 2026-27 NHL season. Worse than that, they are facing a crisis on more fronts than one. Not only are they losing games, but they are also losing trust in the organization from the locker room. In addition to Dylan Larkin, who asked out after last season, reports state another player is hoping to leave.

Even though Brad Marchand backed Dylan Larkin after Gary Bettman’s comments, that’s as much support as Larkin has received in the past few weeks. Indeed, Larkin’s trade out of Detroit could finally occur, but it may not be the only one. Simon Edvinsson, who remains unsigned and a restricted free agent, apparently wants out during the 2026-27 NHL season, too.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Edvinsson prefers to be traded by the Red Wings rather than sign a contract extension with the NHL franchise in Motor City. While some may point to Larkin’s trade request as influential in the Swedish youngster’s decision, this is actually the Detroit front office’s own doing. This could’ve been easily avoided.

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Edvinsson drama

Coming off a 25-point (nine goals and 16 assists) production in the 2025-26 NHL campaign, Edvinsson’s three-year, entry-level contract expired, meaning he became an RFA at the age of 23. However, because Steve Yzerman stepped down from his GM role and the position was left vacant for the entire summer, Edvinsson’s extension was left unattended.

Simon Edvinsson #77 of the Detroit Red Wings.

That’s not the kind of treatment a former first-round pick ever expects from his organization, but Edvinsson did give the Wings more than one chance to make things right. Through the turmoil in the dog days of summer, Edvinsson and his camp remained calm and committed to figuring things out with the depleted front office in Detroit.

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However, when Edvinsson reported to training camp, he may have been taken aback to learn that the Red Wings were considering a bridge deal. Whatever the main reason was, Edvinsson has yet to be re-signed and, in fact, has returned to Sweden, where he is practicing while his agent remains in contact with interim GM Shawn Horcoff.

Red Wings remain confident, but may be delusional

Things are looking far from good, though, and the Winged Wheel now has another player who is looking fonder of the exit door than the banners and history inside Little Caesars Arena.

“I didn’t expect [Edvinsson to return to Sweden]. We were excited when he came over,” Horcoff told Helene St. James of Detroit Free Press. “It was encouraging. Of course it’s disappointing when he went back, but, he’s a priority for us. We’re doing everything we can, working closely with the agents. He’s a big part of the club and we’d like to get him signed.”

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The 2026-27 NHL season is off to a brutal start for the Red Wings on every front. Considering the deflating offseason they are coming off and the 10 straight playoff-less seasons, the new drama around Edvinsson is only par for the course in Detroit, though.

Key takeaways