Dylan Larkin’s trade out of Red Wings could finally occur as Panthers face injury concerns

After months of uncertainty, the door might have finally opened for Dylan Larkin to be traded from the Detroit Red Wings to the Florida Panthers.

Having Aleksander Barkov back from his last-season-ending knee injury, the Florida Panthers felt no need to go after Detroit Red Wings former captain Dylan Larkin. However, just two games into the 2026-27 NHL season, the world has come crushing down on the Cats, who are once again looking at a potential devastating injury to their captain.

In a game in which Brad Marchand was already not playing for the Panthers against the San Jose Sharks, the Cats lost their best player midway through the game. After an awkward fall near a corner, Barkov immediately headed down the tunnel and didn’t return. The Panthers are still awaiting the results of an MRI.

Although head coach Paul Maurice addressed the issue and explained that it’s “not related to his injury last year at all,” Panthers fans still have reason to worry that it might be a long-term absence for the franchise player, who just returned from an ACL/MCL injury suffered last offseason.

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Panthers could go after Larkin

Obviously, it’s all far from ideal and a tough break for the best two-way player in the NHL, and a talent who is a treat to watch. Still, the domino effect from the unfortunate event that occurred in San Jose could have an immediate effect in Detroit, where Larkin isn’t playing for the Red Wings against the New York Rangers in the home opener, and he may finally be traded.

Aleksander Barkov #16 of the Florida Panthers.

All that hinges on the extent and severity of Barkov’s injury. Until now, the Cats had limited interest in Larkin as their top-nine center core included Barkov, Sam Bennett, and Anton Lundell. If Barkov happens to be out for an extended period of the 2026-27 NHL season, it’s safe to assume general manager Bill Zito will get involved right away. And the obvious candidate is the Olympic gold medalist in Detroit.

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If Barkov misses time, Panthers won’t waste theirs

After back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025, the Cats watched their aspirations spiral out of control due to injuries last season. Needless to say, they will fight with claws and teeth to avoid repeating that in 2026-27, and with a top-six center available at a discount price because he is actively pushing to leave Motor City, it all sounds like an offer too good for the risk-taking, dynasty-chasing Panthers to pass on.

When one door closes, another one opens. That’s the way life works, and the NHL is no different. No one wants to see Barkov get injured, but if that means there’s a scenario in which Larkin arrives in Sunrise and Barkov is able to join the team later in the season, it might work out just fine for Florida.

Barkov set to get MRI

For the time being, suspense will prevail, though. Until the Cats get the results from Barkov’s MRI scan, it’s all conjecture. He can’t be ruled out, and Larkin must be considered a Red Wing, even if he isn’t playing due to a, at the very least, eyebrow-raising upper-body injury given its timing.

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Key takeaways