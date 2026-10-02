Brad Marchand backs Dylan Larkin after Gary Bettman calls out NHL’s ‘broken system’

Brad Marchand pulled no punches as he came to Dylan Larkin's, and NHL players in general's, defense after commissioner Gary Bettman spoke candidly about the double-edged sword of trade clauses.

Brad Marchand came to the rescue of Dylan Larkin, Connor Hellebuyck, and, frankly, every player in the NHL with a strong message. Shortly after commissioner Gary Bettman dropped a bold statement on the current state of the league and how no-trade clauses are affecting teams, the Florida Panthers‘ star, who didn’t play against the San Jose Sharks or on opening night, answered candidly.

“While it might be good for a player in a particular case, we have to look at what’s good for the game, the players overall and the league. It’s something we’re going to keep an eye on. I think we’ve gotten past the way no-trade clauses were originally intended,” Bettman admitted on Sportsnet 590 Toronto. “I don’t think that’s a good thing. I don’t think it’s good for the player, the club or the fans’ connection to the game.”

Coming across Bettman’s statement through a post on Instagram, Marchand shared his true thoughts on the matter, backing players across the NHL, namely Larkin, who is in the eye of the storm after requesting a trade out of the Detroit Red Wings, but barely providing a handful of destinations to be sent to.

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“[Laughing out loud] this goes both ways,” Marchand commented through his Instagram account. “I guess it’s okay if a team signs you to a long-term deal and wants to trade you, but not if you want out during that term. Broken system.”

Dylan Larkin remains a name to watch after requesting a trade.

Marchand could be luring Larkin to Florida

At 38 years old, Marchand has been around in the NHL for a long time. He’s seen the changes over the last few years and has often been on the players’ side in league-wide debates. However, considering Larkin could finally be traded to the Florida Panthers as they await an injury update on Aleksander Barkov, it might also be that Marchand finds himself with an agenda to carry out.

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Perhaps he isn’t defending Larkin for the sake of playing devil’s advocate and going against the commissioner, but because he senses Larkin may soon become his teammate. That’s just a theory, though, but it could turn out to be true.

Hellebuyck is another name linked to Florida, and one Marchand may be trying to build a bridge to, but after signing Jakob Markstrom in the offseason, it’s less likely the Panthers can actually pull off that trade.

Marchand has an NMC, too

Lastly, Marchand may not be looking to defend any particular interest and simply speak his mind. At the end of the day, the NHL hinges on its stars, and Marchand is one of the most vocal ones among them.

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Moreover, Marchand may want to defend no-trade clauses for his own sake. Not only is he signed through the next five seasons under a full NMC, but he was able to work his way out of the Boston Bruins and to a Stanley Cup in Sunrise, in part thanks to his modified no-trade clause, along with the perfect timing of an expiring contract in Massachusetts.

Had no-trade clauses been taken off the playbook, the past few seasons could’ve turned out very differently for Marchand.

Key takeaways

Brad Marchand criticized Gary Bettman’s comments regarding player no-trade clauses.

criticized Gary Bettman’s comments regarding player no-trade clauses. Commissioner Gary Bettman stated that current no-trade clauses reflect a broken system.

stated that current no-trade clauses reflect a broken system. Florida Panthers are monitoring potential center trade targets amid injury concerns.