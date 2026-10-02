Red Wings’ Todd McLellan finally lashes out at Dylan Larkin amid trade drama

Although Todd McLellan is known for speaking his heart out, he may have been holding back some of his honest thoughts around Dylan Larkin and the drama he rose after requesting a trade out of the Detroit Red Wings. Just hours before the 2026-27 NHL season debut, however, he finally erupted. McLellan didn’t directly name Larkin, but there were shots fired, and they were only going in an obvious direction.

“We’re the Detroit Red Wings, and that means something. We are an Original Six team, we have a lot of stuff going on around us, but we’re still the Detroit Red Wings. And if it doesn’t mean anything to me, or to the players in the locker room, or the trainers, or anyone else in the organization, then shame on them. They shouldn’t be part of it,” McLellan stated during a press conference ahead of the 2026-27 home opener.

McLellan didn’t name-drop Larkin per se, but he really didn’t need to. There was only one player on everyone’s mind as McLellan dropped his ultimatum ahead of the 2026-27 NHL campaign, and that was the 30-year-old center born, raised, and developed in Michigan, who has asked for a trade out of his hometown club. Nothing has been the same for the Wings since.

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Perhaps McLellan not-so-subtly calling out Larkin signals that the end of the trade request saga is near. Reports indicate Larkin’s trade out of the Red Wings may finally occur as the Florida Panthers face injury concerns, and they might need to acquire a top-six center soon.

Todd McLellan speaks during a press conference following the NHL Global Series.

McLellan’s message may be foreshadowing

The timing of McLellan’s statement definitely raises eyebrows and question marks. As much as there already is to his blunt message, there may be even more behind it. As things stand, Larkin isn’t playing for the Red Wings against the New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets, as he is sidelined with a, at the very least, suspicious upper-body injury.

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According to reports from media members at team practice, Larkin has participated with no limitations, suggesting he may not really need to be sidelined. “We’re not putting our heads in the sand pretending some of these issues don’t exist,” McLellan said, via Joel Sebastianelli. “We’re dealing with them, and once we deal with them especially internally that will give us a chance.”

Considering the Red Wings will announce their 2026-27 NHL season roster to the fans at Little Caesars Arena for the home opener, it’s quite suggestive that Larkin will happen miss that game. Whether he will be introduced as a member of the team or not is a different story, yet an uncertain one, too.

Potential movement in Larkin’s trade rumors

The fact that McLellan finally called out Larkin for giving up on the team that drafted him and named him captain with hours to go before the season starts appears to be a sign. Something might be happening behind closed doors.

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Making trades isn’t part of McLellan’s job description as head coach. However, his message might be a way of giving the front office the green light to move on from Larkin. Coming into the season, Larkin didn’t participate much in training camp, he isn’t on the team’s power-play units, and he doesn’t appear to have his head in Detroit anymore. By all accounts, it looks like the Winged Wheel has gone through its grieving process, has seen what its life would be like without Larkin, and is okay with it. All that remains is finding a suitable offer.

Until now, McLellan had kept his comments on Larkin brief and certainly not as judgmental as this last one was. What changed? Only time will tell. As for Larkin’s time with Detroit, the two sides might be entering their final hours together.

Key takeaways

Head coach Todd McLellan called out players amid Dylan Larkin’s trade request.

called out players amid Dylan Larkin’s trade request. Detroit’s 30-year-old former captain requested a trade after the 2025-26 NHL season.

requested a trade after the 2025-26 NHL season. Panthers are considered a potential trade destination due to injury concerns.