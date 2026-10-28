Red Wings could reportedly trade Dylan Larkin and another player soon

The saga between the Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin could be close to an end.

The trade storm surrounding Hockeytown is reaching a critical turning point. What began months ago as a isolated trade request from former captain Dylan Larkin has expanded into a broader organizational shift in Detroit. With interim general manager Shawn Horcoff actively fielding calls across the league, insiders report that the front office is preparing to make monumental roster decisions involving multiple marquee core pieces.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Red Wings’ front office has ramped up the urgency regarding trade talks for both Larkin and star young defenseman Simon Edvinsson. “I think the Red Wings are really starting to get more serious about trading those guys.”

Friedman’s report underlines a key development in the team’s strategy: The Red Wings are no longer just listening passively to inquiries. Instead, Horcoff is actively calling rival front offices and targeting top-tier young centers and elite prospects—both at the NHL level and within deep farm systems—as the primary foundation for any blockbuster trade.

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What’s Dylan Larkin’s team list for a trade?

The market for Larkin has widened significantly since his initial trade request. The 30-year-old center expanded his approved no-trade destination list from three teams to 10 U.S.-based contenders, providing Detroit with broader market leverage. Recent developments have reshaped his list of suitors:

The New Jersey Devils Push: Following their blockbuster move for goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, New Jersey was officially added to Larkin’s preferred destinations, creating a tantalizing potential fit alongside Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier.

Following their blockbuster move for goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, New Jersey was officially added to Larkin’s preferred destinations, creating a tantalizing potential fit alongside Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. Contenders on the Prowl: High-profile suitors such as the Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, and Dallas Stars remain actively connected to Larkin’s market.

High-profile suitors such as the Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, and Dallas Stars remain actively connected to Larkin’s market. Other teams om the list: Florida Panthers , Tampa Bay Lightning, Utah Mammoth, Golden Knights and Washington Capitals.

, Tampa Bay Lightning, Utah Mammoth, Golden Knights and Washington Capitals. Dark-Horse Wildcard: Multiple insider reports have suggested that an ambitious franchise outside Larkin’s current 10-team list could make a massive splash, potentially convincing the veteran to waive his full no-trade clause if an undeniable championship window presents itself.

Why are the Red Wings waiting to trade Dylan Larkin?

While rumors continue to heat up regarding a dual resolution involving Larkin and Edvinsson, Detroit’s front office maintains total control over the timeline. Edvinsson’s unsigned RFA status and Larkin’s long-term contract structure give Horcoff the flexibility to hold out until a rival general manager meets Detroit’s steep asking price.

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Despite getting “more serious” about negotiations, Detroit has already turned down multiple “fair” and futures-heavy offers from contenders like Minnesota and Boston because the packages lacked an immediate, marquee top-six center or elite franchise pillar.

Until a desperate suitor steps forward with a true “home run” offer that satisfies Detroit’s long-term re-tooling vision, Horcoff will keep the phone lines open while letting the league’s top trade targets wait.

Key takeaways

Elliotte Friedman reports Detroit is getting “more serious” about trading both Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson.

and Simon Edvinsson. Larkin’s approved trade list includes 10 teams with reports hinting a dark-horse contender outside the list could also make a push. The New Jersey Devils could be added to that list.

could be added to that list. Interim GM Shawn Horcoff refuses to rush a trade, holding out until a rival team delivers an undeniable return centered on elite young talent.