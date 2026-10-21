Red Wings report confirms Dylan Larkin trade from Detroit to Minnesota Wild could happen if key factor is fulfilled

The long-running trade saga surrounding former Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin appears to be rapidly approaching its breaking point. Following Larkin’s explosive off-season trade request—which resulted in Detroit stripping him of his captaincy—the Minnesota Wild have emerged as the aggressive frontrunner looking to land the elite top-line center. However, negotiations have hit a temporary snag regarding the quality of the assets being offered back to Michigan.

NHL Insider Frank Seravalli shed light on the intense back-and-forth between both front offices. Addressing why a deal hasn’t been finalized despite widespread reports that a trade could materialize within days, Seravalli revealed Detroit’s hesitancy regarding Minnesota’s blue-chip prospect pool. “I think in trade talks, the Red Wings have balked a little bit about the quality of Danila Yurov being one of the centerpieces.”

Despite Detroit’s pushback on Yurov as the primary return piece, league insiders maintain that a deal remains imminent as pressure mounts on both sides. With Larkin eager for a fresh start on a legitimate Stanley Cup contender and Minnesota desperately needing a proven No. 1 center to elevate their offense, both franchises are under heavy clock pressure to finalize a package that satisfies Detroit’s high demands.

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Will Red Wings trade Dylan Larkin?

It’s possible. Danila Yurov is widely considered one of Minnesota’s most talented young offensive weapons, but Detroit’s front office is holding out for immediate, elite-level NHL impact rather than pure future projection. That could be the key to strike a deal.

Having stripped their franchise icon of his letter following his request to leave, Detroit cannot afford to lose a trade involving a star center without securing established, game-changing talent in return.

The Red Wings are refusing futures-only packages, demanding proven top-six caliber players or premium draft assets that accelerate their re-tool. General Manager Bill Guerin wants Larkin to anchor his top two lines, but surrendering higher-tier roster players or expanding the prospect package alongside Yurov complicates the Wild’s roster depth and salary cap balance.

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Will the Minnesota Wild sign Dylan Larkin?

The Wild are making a huge effort to land Dylan Larkin. Minnesota’s aggressive pursuit of the veteran isn’t just about adding depth; it’s about filling a void that has plagued the franchise for years.

The Wild have lacked a true, game-breaking No. 1 center capable of driving play during high-stakes postseason series. That could be the difference to win the Stanley Cup.

Larkin’s two-way game, veteran leadership, and dynamic skating make him the ideal piece to slot into Minnesota’s top six alongside elite wingers. As Larkin continues to expand his acceptable landing spots to accelerate his exit from Hockeytown, Minnesota remains the most logical and aggressive suitor. If Guerin can sweeten the offer beyond Danila Yurov to appease Detroit, Larkin could be wearing a Wild sweater before the week is out.

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Key takeaways