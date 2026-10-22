Red Wings receive worrying Dylan Larkin update amid trade rumors

Dylan Larkin's stance on leaving the Detroit Red Wings has not softened, leaving interim GM Shawn Horcoff with no choice but to find a trade partner.

The Detroit Red Wings’ hope that time would heal all wounds with former captain Dylan Larkin has officially evaporated. Despite playing in the regular season and being re-assimilated into the roster, Larkin’s trade request remains unchanged, confirming that the fracture between the star center and the franchise runs far deeper than a simple personality clash.

According to a recent report from Frank Seravalli, the organization’s internal expectations that the situation would blow over have proven entirely false. “Larkin’s stance has not softened. If the Red Wings were hoping this was going to go away by him playing and being re-assimilated to the team, it hasn’t. He still wants to be moved.”

The impasse poses a major challenge for interim general manager Shawn Horcoff, who took over front-office duties following the departure of Steve Yzerman. Horcoff reportedly held out hope that Larkin might reconsider his stance once Yzerman moved out of the GM role, operating under the belief that Larkin’s frustration was primarily directed at the former executive. However, with Yzerman gone and Larkin still pushing for an exit, the front office must now pivot toward maximizing its return in a blockbuster deal.

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Will Red Wings trade Dylan Larkin soon?

A trade seems imminent. When the Red Wings parted ways with Steve Yzerman and appointed Shawn Horcoff as interim GM, many league insiders believed the leadership change was designed specifically to repair the relationship with Larkin.

Friction between Larkin and Yzerman had been brewing since Dylan initially requested a trade during the offseason, culminating in Detroit stripping the Michigan native of his captaincy.

However, the rift extended beyond a single executive. Larkin’s desire to compete immediately for a Stanley Cup clashed with Detroit’s lingering roster rebuild, pushing the center to seek a fresh start with a legitimate contender. With his stance unchanged, Horcoff can no longer afford to delay trade negotiations in hopes of a reconciliation.

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What the Red Wings are looking for in a Dylan Larkin trade

Unlike traditional rebuild trades that prioritize long-term draft picks and unproven prospects, Shawn Horcoff has made it clear that Detroit has no intention of undergoing another full tear-down.

Equal Roster Value: The Red Wings are seeking an established player of similar caliber who can immediately plug into their top six.

The Red Wings are seeking an established player of similar caliber who can immediately plug into their top six. Contract Value Leverage: Signed through the 2030-31 season at an $8.7 million average annual value, Larkin’s team-friendly cap hit gives Detroit significant leverage in trade talks.

Signed through the 2030-31 season at an $8.7 million average annual value, Larkin’s team-friendly cap hit gives Detroit significant leverage in trade talks. Expanded Destination List: To facilitate a deal, Larkin recently expanded his approved trade list to 10 teams, widening the market for Horcoff to spark a bidding war.

With suitors like the Minnesota Wild actively monitoring the situation, the clock is ticking for Detroit to close the chapter on the Dylan Larkin era.

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Key takeaways