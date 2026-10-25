Red Wings report confirms Dylan Larkin trade to Wild is missing some pieces

The Minnesota Wild are favorites to get Dylan Larkin in a trade with the Red Wings.

The trade standoff involving Detroit Red Wings former captain Dylan Larkin has taken another significant turn. As rumors intensify surrounding a potential move before the calendar turns, long-time Minnesota Wild insider Michael Russo of The Athletic offered crucial insight into the ongoing negotiations between Detroit interim general manager Shawn Horcoff and Wild GM Bill Guerin.

Appearing on KFAN, Russo confirmed that while Minnesota remains actively engaged in discussions, their current trade pitch centers heavily around future assets—a strategy Detroit’s front office has been reluctant to accept.

“I believe the Wild’s trade [offer] for Dylan Larkin is… futures-based; a really good young player in the organization, maybe a roster player or two that make significant dollars… multiple [1sts]; I don’t think Horcoff has been overly enticed,” Russo reported.

Advertisement

Russo’s report confirms that Minnesota is attempting to convince Detroit to view future draft capital and elite prospects as liquid trade currency. The Wild’s pitch suggests that Detroit could use a package centered around first-round picks and top-tier young talent—such as center Danila Yurov—to subsequently flip those assets for immediate top-six NHL help elsewhere.

Why Shawn Horcoff is rejecting Minnesota’s futures-based offer

Despite Minnesota’s willingness to dangle multiple first-round selections and premium prospects, Shawn Horcoff’s mandate in Hockeytown has not changed. Detroit’s front office continues to demand a “home run” return that delivers immediate, NHL-ready top-six impact rather than a delayed rebuilding package.

Several factors explain why Horcoff remains unenticed by Minnesota’s current offer:

Preference for Immediate Roster Talent: The Red Wings are seeking established, young top-six talent capable of filling Larkin’s void immediately, rather than waiting for draft picks or young prospects to develop.

The Red Wings are seeking established, young top-six talent capable of filling Larkin’s void immediately, rather than waiting for draft picks or young prospects to develop. Reluctance on Core Roster Swaps: Minnesota has shown little appetite for parting with established core players, opting instead to build their offer around future draft assets and mid-tier roster salary dumps.

Minnesota has shown little appetite for parting with established core players, opting instead to build their offer around future draft assets and mid-tier roster salary dumps. Leverage Strategy: With Larkin under contract through 2031, Horcoff maintains the leverage to hold out until a contender yields to Detroit’s steep asking price.

Advertisement

Will Minnesota adjust its offer to close the deal?

With Minnesota sitting near the top of the Central Division standings and searching for an elite top-line center, pressure continues to mount on Bill Guerin to finalize a deal. While recent reports indicate Detroit executives have been actively scouting Wild games, bridging the gap between a futures-heavy package and Detroit’s demand for immediate roster help may require Guerin to include top-tier talent like Danila Yurov or involve a third team to facilitate the trade.

Until Minnesota or another rival suitor upgrades its package to meet Horcoff’s strict standards, the trade market for Dylan Larkin will remain firmly at an impasse.

Key takeaways

Russo’s Insight: Insider Michael Russo reveals Minnesota’s offer for Dylan Larkin is built around futures, including top prospects, salary-matching roster players, and multiple first-round picks.

Insider Michael Russo reveals Minnesota’s offer for Dylan Larkin is built around futures, including top prospects, salary-matching roster players, and multiple first-round picks. Horcoff Unimpressed: Detroit interim GM Shawn Horcoff remains unenticed by a futures-heavy deal, holding out for immediate top-six NHL talent.

Detroit interim GM Shawn Horcoff remains unenticed by a futures-heavy deal, holding out for immediate top-six NHL talent. Stalemate Continues: Negotiations remain stuck unless Minnesota includes premier roster players or restructures the trade package.