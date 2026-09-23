Red Wings, Todd McLellan notify Dylan Larkin about potential first game in Detroit

With the Detroit Red Wings closing out the shortened NHL preseason, Dylan Larkin has yet to appear in a game, but Todd McLellan left the door open.

Between the trade request drama and his injury during training camp, it was speculated Dylan Larkin could miss the entire preseason with the Detroit Red Wings. Based on Todd McLellan’s latest update on Larkin’s availability, that may not be entirely true, though the head coach didn’t rule out any scenario before the NHL regular season.

“Per McLellan, Dylan Larkin (upper body) unavailable for Thursday Red Wings preseason game, there may be a chance he’ll be available for finale, Saturday,” as reported by Helene St. James of Detroit Free Press on X.

The fact that McLellan is still considering Larkin for Saturday’s preseason finale should indicate progress in his recovery from an upper-body injury. On Wednesday, Larkin joined the Red Wings for his first team practice in a long time. Indeed, he may be back soon. If not on Saturday, it’s reasonable to believe Larkin would be back for the season home opener on Oct. 2 against the New York Rangers.

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Whether he plays on Saturday, Sept. 26 against the Columbus Blue Jackets or ends up missing both home preseason games, Larkin won’t be sidelined forever. Sooner or later, Larkin will have to come face-to-face with the annoyed fanbase in Motor City.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

Hostile reception awaits Larkin

Larkin urged the fans to reconsider before booing him, but it sure feels like they will pay no heed to the former captain’s wish. If it’s inevitable, it might be best for Larkin to get the first painful experience over with during the preseason, when attendance numbers are nothing to write home about.

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Make no mistake, one jeering crowd in the preseason won’t be the end of it, but it will give Larkin a taste of what awaits him in his first official home game of the 2026-27 NHL season. Still, there may be no way to prepare for such an experience.

For the time being, Larkin is still considered injured, so he has other, bigger fish to fry before fretting about the reception he’ll get at Little Caesars Arena.

Key takeaways

Saturday preseason finale : Dylan Larkin may return for Detroit’s final tune-up game against Columbus.

: Dylan Larkin may return for Detroit’s final tune-up game against Columbus. Oct. 2 home opener : The Detroit Red Wings open their regular season against the Rangers.

: The Detroit Red Wings open their regular season against the Rangers. First team practice: The forward recently rejoined his teammates after recovering from an upper-body injury.