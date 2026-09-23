Connor Bedard could force Blackhawks’ lineup decision with latest rehab update

The Chicago Blackhawks want to take things slow with Connor Bedard after his offseason surgery, but the team's captain may not be leaving them with much of a choice.

Connor Bedard will miss the first month of the 2026-27 NHL season. At least, that’s what his initial timeline after offseason shoulder surgery indicated. However, judging by his steady progress through rehab, the Chicago Blackhawks‘ captain may be back sooner, or at least force the organization to make a difficult decision.

It goes without saying that the Blackhawks will be extra cautious with Bedard and won’t rush him back into the lineup. No matter how great Bedard looks on the ice by himself, head coach Jeff Blashill and company will remain wary. That doesn’t mean Bedard won’t try to get his way, though.

According to a report, the latest step in Bedard’s recovery may signal that he’s closer to being fully healthy, and that only means Chicago would have to make a decision.

Advertisement

“Connor Bedard was taking slap shots on Jan. 6 last season as part of his rehab and recovery from his shoulder injury. He was in the Blackhawks lineup Jan. 9. Here he is Sept. 23 taking slap shots after having shoulder surgery in early July,” CHGO reporter Mario Tirabassi reported on X.

And now some slap shots… pic.twitter.com/7iMzXA6cEJ — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) September 23, 2026

Connect the dots, and the Blackhawks may have an answer on where Bedard stands in his shoulder-surgery rehab. Still, fans should know better than to expect Bedard back in the next few days.

Advertisement

Different context for Bedard and Blackhawks

When Bedard returned from what he called a “freak injury” to his right shoulder during the 2025-26 NHL season, the setback didn’t require surgery. This time around, the injury to his left shoulder did, and Bedard is still recovering from the surgery he underwent in July. Moreover, the Blackhawks are in no mid-season rush to get Bedard back.

Thus, even if the slap shots may be reminiscent of how close to a return Bedard was last season, they may not translate to the present. Regardless, it’s yet another encouraging sign in Bedard’s recovery journey. For the Blackhawks, it may feel bittersweet, however.

Blackhawks remain wary of Bedard’s progress

Though it’s often the other way around, it seems many around the Hawks are concerned with the speed of Bedard’s recovery, almost as if they wished his progress were slower. Obviously, Chicago wants Bedard back in the lineup. If he somehow is able to dress for the home opener against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 6, it would be ideal, but the sooner he’s back on the ice, the sooner he’s at risk of re-injury.

Advertisement

It’s a double-edged sword. Just like an overprotective mother, the Blackhawks may not want Bedard to leave the cradle, with the safety net provided by him working on his own at the team’s practice facilities.

Of course, it comes at a cost, and there are no doubts the Blackhawks are a worse team when Bedard isn’t in the lineup. They added pieces to the puzzle, Bowen Byram had an ideal debut (even if it was in a preseason game), and Patrick Kane’s return will draw all the attention, but the Hawks may still be Bedard-reliant. Only time will tell for certain, however.

Key takeaways

First month missed : The captain is slated to sit out early in the 2026-27 NHL season following July shoulder surgery.

: The captain is slated to sit out early in the 2026-27 NHL season following July shoulder surgery. Sept. 23 slap shots : Bedard was spotted taking slap shots, echoing his late-stage rehab timeline from last year.

: Bedard was spotted taking slap shots, echoing his late-stage rehab timeline from last year. Oct. 6 home opener: The team faces a potential early return dilemma before hosting the St. Louis Blues.