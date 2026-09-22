NY Giants QB depth chart should change as Jaxson Dart injury update is worse than anticipated

The New York Giants' worst nightmare has come to life as the results from Jaxson Dart's knee injury were worse than expected, and a big decision must be made inside the quarterback room.

Although the initial diagnosis on Jaxson Dart’s injury was positive, that was only false hope for the New York Giants. Following the latest injury update, the alarms have gone off in East Rutherford, forcing John Harbaugh and company to make a big decision around the team’s quarterback depth chart. And it’s only Week 3 in the 2026 NFL season.

“Jaxson Dart suffered a knee injury last night that was worse than anticipated, after the MRI. He’s out an extended period of time, possibly the season,” Ian Rapoport reported on his X account.

As things stand, Jameis Winston is the only other quarterback on the active roster. Jake Haener is on the practice squad and may be called up, but neither is a solid answer for the Giants, who went from Super Bowl hopefuls after their Week 1 win to the same old pessimistic G-Men after the rough Week 2 outing in Los Angeles. Whether it’s before Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans or afterward, it’s clear New York will have to make changes to its QB room.

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During Week 2 at SoFi Stadium, the Giants didn’t have a third, emergency quarterback, meaning if Winston caught as much as a cold inside the air-conditioned venue, New York would’ve had to improvise. Such a close-call experience must serve as a lesson for Harbaugh not to put the team in such a spot again.

Jameis Winston #19 of the New York Giants.

Winston struggled after Dart went down

After Dart exited the Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup against the Rams, Giants GM Joe Schoen showed optimism, but it may have been in vain. According to reports, Dart wanted to jump right back into the action, but it’s now clear that would’ve been a terrible mistake. The NFL regular season waits for nobody, though, and the show must go on. Even if it’s an act fans in New York would rather look away from.

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For the time being, it will be the Winston Show in East Rutherford, and that’s always a one-of-a-kind experience, with great highs but abysmal lows. Against Los Angeles, Winston was unable to get anything going on offense and made a couple of ill-advised throws, including a virtually game-sealing interception inside the red zone in the second quarter.

There was a lot of football left to be played, but that play, when New York was in scoring position, really took the air out of the team’s sails. Or what little was left after the Giants’ woes continued following Dart’s injury, as Malik Nabers momentarily left the game, too.

NY Giants could make changes

Unless Harbaugh and the G-Men want to sign up for a potentially season-long ride on the Winston experience, they must evaluate their options and make changes to their quarterback room. However, the Super Bowl-winning head coach has steered away from confirming the extent of Dart’s injury.

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According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Harbaugh made it clear that “evaluations are ongoing” and no final decision has been made, but the Giants have learned more about where they stand with Dart. Needless to say, it’s not encouraging whatsoever, but it may not be catastrophic. At least for now, New York will hold on to a sliver of hope. It’s not looking good, though.

Giants’ QB depth without Dart

With Dart sidelined—for the long term or short term remains to be confirmed—the Giants only have one active quarterback on the 53-man roster: Winston. That could easily change by activating Jake Haener from the practice squad, and reports also point to Brandon Allen, who was with the team throughout training camp but was released in favor of sticking with Haener.

Allen wouldn’t be a total stranger to Matt Nagy’s offensive playbook and could make sense. However, the Giants could also go after a potential starting quarterback if they’ve had enough of Winston.

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Available free agents include Jimmy Garoppolo, Jake Browning and Bailey Zappe, among others. The trade route is another option for the Giants, though that will come at a bigger cost. Still, winning in the NFL always does, and New York is tired of settling for pennies.

Key takeaways