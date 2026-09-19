Packers get key update on Josh Jacobs’ potential suspension

Josh Jacobs could return to the Packers sooner than expected as his time on the exempt list may count toward a future suspension.

The Green Bay Packers have received an important update regarding the potential suspension of Josh Jacobs, and it could ultimately allow their star running back to return earlier than initially expected. Jacobs remains on the Commissioner’s Exempt List while the NFL continues reviewing his case, keeping him unable to practice or play.

However, Jonathan Jones of The Athletic reported Saturday that the time Jacobs spends on the exempt list will be credited toward any suspension eventually imposed by the NFL. That means the games he misses now could effectively count as part of his eventual punishment.

For the Packers, that represents a potentially positive development. Green Bay still does not know how many games Jacobs could ultimately miss, but the latest report provides a clearer path toward his return because the time he is already sitting out is not necessarily lost.

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Is Josh Jacobs suspended with Packers?

No. Jonathan Jones explained that Josh Jacobs continues to receive his full game check while he remains on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, despite being prohibited from practicing or playing. Once the NFL determines his discipline, however, the time he has already spent on the list will be credited toward the suspension.

“Josh Jacobs remains on the commissioner’s exempt list, meaning he gets his full game check of $566,666 while being unable to practice or play. When he is eventually suspended, he will be credited with time served. For example, if after three games on the exempt list Jacobs is suspended six games by the league, he will be eligible to return in Week 7 against the Lions. He would have to pay back the three game checks he received while on the exempt list.”

The example provided by Jones shows why the latest development matters for Green Bay. If Jacobs were to spend three games on the exempt list before receiving a six-game suspension, those three games would count toward the punishment, potentially allowing him to return in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions.

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Jacobs would have to repay the game checks he received while on the exempt list, but the key point for the Packers is that his current absence could reduce the number of additional games he ultimately has to miss once the NFL announces its decision.

That gives Green Bay some potentially encouraging news while the league’s process continues. The Packers will still have to operate without Jacobs for the time being, but his eventual suspension may not add as many missed games as the calendar might initially suggest.

The Packers signed Jacobs to become a major part of their offense, and his absence leaves Green Bay relying on its other running backs while the situation is resolved. A faster path back to the field would therefore be significant for an offense that still expects Jacobs to play an important role in 2026.

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For now, there is no official suspension length or definitive return date. But Jones’ report provides the Packers with an important clarification: every game Jacobs spends on the Commissioner’s Exempt List could move him closer to completing a future suspension.