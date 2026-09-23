Dan Quinn can’t provide exact timeline for Jayden Daniels’ return to the Commanders

The Washington Commanders will host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, and Dan Quinn will be without Jayden Daniels for the game due to injury.

The Washington Commanders’ difficult start to the season took another hit following Jayden Daniels’ injury against Dallas Cowboys. While many are eagerly waiting to find out when he will return to the field, head coach Dan Quinn is still unable to provide an exact timeline for his comeback.

“I’m not going to assume on the timeline,” Quinn said to the press. “Once I know, I’ll share it with you to go. But I think just for me to say, this many weeks or not, I’d rather wait on that and let’s get all the info. But that said, I’d also say, yeah, we have a lot of confidence in what we do and what we’ve been doing. … But as far as a timeline, or what, or who else to add, we’ll wait on that.”

With the Seattle Seahawks looming in Week 3, Dan Quinn will once again have to rely on what Marcus Mariota can provide for his team. Athan Kaliakmanis, the quarterback selected in the most recent draft, is listed as the other option on the depth chart.

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What we know about Daniels’ injury

Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated non-throwing elbow during the Commanders‘ loss to America’s Team. It happened on the final play of the first half when guard Chris Paul accidentally stepped on his foot, causing Daniels to lose his balance and awkwardly extend his left arm to break his fall—a brutal situation considering it’s the exact same elbow he dislocated late last season.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders reacts after sustaining an injury.

Fortunately, initial X-rays confirmed there are no fractures, but he’s currently meeting with specialists to review MRI results and determine if there’s any ligament damage or need for surgery.

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A tough schedule ahead for the Commanders

After taking on Seattle in Week 3, the Commanders pack their bags for London in Week 4 to face the Indianapolis Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Following that overseas trip, they head back home to host a key divisional clash against the New York Giants in Week 5, before flying out to the West Coast for a heavy Monday Night Football showdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.

Key takeaways