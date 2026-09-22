Tyreek Hill reportedly ruled out for 49ers with Chiefs expected to act on free agent WR

Tyreek Hill, one of the available free agents, has been linked to the San Francisco 49ers as well as the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 2026 NFL season has already completed two weeks, and many are still wondering if Tyreek Hill will play this year. While many had connected the wide receiver to the San Francisco 49ers due to the injuries affecting their receiving corps, a recent report from Joe Shasky of 95.7 The Game points more toward the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I was thinking about this, they’re gonna have to bring someone in,” Shasky said. “It’s probably too early for trades, though I do believe there are some trades that are gonna go down … Let me give you some of the free agents the Niners could sign this week given the Demarcus Robinson injury. Tyreek Hill? No, they’re not gonna do it. This team’s not bringing him in. I’m just gonna tell everyone right now: the Chiefs will, [the Niners] won’t.”

Hill’s history with Chiefs Kingdom could bring him back to Andy Reid’s team, although he would need to be at 100% physically to reach an agreement. For now, it appears that Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers will not have Cheetah’s services.

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Hill looks to get back to full strength

Tyreek Hill is working his way back from a horrific left knee injury—including a knee dislocation and multiple torn ligaments like his ACL—suffered last September while still with the Dolphins. After undergoing two surgeries, being released by Miami in February, and navigating a long rehab process where doctors initially worried he might never run the same, the 32-year-old speedster is currently unsigned.

Tyreek Hill gets injured while playing for the Miami Dolphins.

While Hill recently admitted he’s still rebuilding power in that left leg, his agent Drew Rosenhaus noted that medical staff are eyeing a potential return to action around October—meaning once he gets full medical clearance, a contending team will likely scoop him up mid-season for a playoff push.

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Hill’s time with the Chiefs

Tyreek Hill’s six-year run with Kansas City from 2016 to 2021 was nothing short of electric, establishing him as the ultimate big-play threat in Andy Reid’s offense. Over 91 regular-season games in KC, Cheetah caught 479 passes for 6,630 receiving yards and 56 receiving TDs, while adding another 712 rushing yards and 6 TDs on the ground.

He made the Pro Bowl in all six of his seasons with the Chiefs, earned three First-Team All-Pro selections, and played a massive role in reaching back-to-back Super Bowls—including bringing home the ring in Super Bowl LIV. He truly transformed the way defenses had to cover Kansas City before being traded to Miami in 2022.

Tyreek Hill while playing for the Chiefs.

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Key takeaways