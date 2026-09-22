JJ McCarthy emerges as option for NY Giants to replace Jaxson Dart at QB

The New York Giants are dealing with the injury to Jaxson Dart, who already received a message of support from teammate Odell Beckham Jr. However, they will need to make a move on the quarterback depth chart after reports indicated the injury is worse than expected, which is where J.J. McCarthy emerges as a potential replacement.

Giants beat writer Gary Myers floated an off-the-board take, suggesting the Giants trade for J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings. Myers noted that Joe Schoen considered him with the 6th overall pick in 2024 when they took Malik Nabers. McCarthy also helped Jim Harbaugh win a national championship in 2023, and Harbaugh loves McCarthy.

Therefore, McCarthy’s arrival does not sound far-fetched, considering Harbaugh knows him and he represents a young option. Dart, of course, sustained a potentially serious knee injury in the Giants’ 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. What was initially believed to be a sprained MCL turned out to be more serious, and Dart may need season-ending surgery, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

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A move for McCarthy could prove complicated

First, it is necessary to understand McCarthy‘s current situation with the Vikings. McCarthy’s value has certainly shifted since draft night. The Vikings named Kyler Murray as their starter this summer and later placed Carson Wentz ahead of McCarthy on the depth chart. Since then, Murray has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to return for Week 3, once again relegating McCarthy to the third-string quarterback role.

Jaxson Dart of NY Giants.

Minnesota has not publicly indicated plans to trade McCarthy, though his future has already generated considerable speculation. He is just 23 years old and under contract through 2027, with Minnesota holding a fifth-year option for the 2028 NFL season.

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His first two NFL seasons also explain why his current price tag would differ significantly from what Minnesota paid in 2024. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season following knee surgery and, last season, recorded 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 10 starts.

For their part, New York would consider McCarthy precisely because their young starter has performed at a high level. The Giants passed on McCarthy at the time because Nabers was available. Two years later, they have a franchise quarterback they truly believe in, yet they could still end up inquiring about McCarthy — the kind of roster-building plot twist no one foresees in April.

Key takeaways

Trading for J.J. McCarthy was suggested by beat writer Gary Myers.

was suggested by beat writer Gary Myers. Season-ending surgery may be required after the initial knee injury proved more severe.

may be required after the initial knee injury proved more severe. 1,632 yards and 11 touchdowns were recorded in 10 starts last season.