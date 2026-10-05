Dylan Larkin trade could stall as Panthers reportedly avoid worst-case scenario with Aleksander Barkov

The relatively good news surrounding Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers may translate into bad news for Dylan Larkin, who remains on IR with the Detroit Red Wings.

Just when Dylan Larkin’s trade out of the Detroit Red Wings could finally occur, the Florida Panthers may be getting cold feet. Apparently, they have received encouraging enough news on Aleksander Barkov‘s injury that trading for another top-six center makes little sense in the 2026-27 NHL season. Larkin‘s escape plan from Motor City has had another wrench thrown into the works.

Even though Brad Marchand recently backed Dylan Larkin and went against NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, which many saw as the Panthers’ veteran building a bridge with the Red Wings‘ former captain, it seems a trade between Florida and Detroit won’t materialize anytime soon.

“Just been told that Aleksander Barkov’s injury will sideline him in the range of 10-12 weeks. That timeline would have him returning around Christmas/New Year,” as reported by Armando Velez of Locked On Panthers.

Advertisement

Barkov on LTIR

While the Panthers have yet to officially announce a timeline for their injured captain, the report of a 10-12-week absence could make sense. As it is, the Cats have placed Barkov on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Being on LTIR means Barkov will miss at least 10 games in the 2026-27 NHL season.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

Since he went down in Game 2/84, he’s been out for one more game as the Panthers fell in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks. However, it looks like Barkov will miss more than 10 games.

Advertisement

The silver lining remains, though, that Barkov appears to have dodged a season-ending lower-body injury. If there’s one roster that can survive without the best two-way player in the NHL, it might as well be the Panthers, but they saw last year how quickly a season can go off the rails, and they must nip the injury bug in the bud before it wreaks havoc inside the locker room.

What it means for Larkin

As for the Larkin rumors, if Barkov indeed avoided a season-ending injury and could be back before the end of December, Florida could be out of the running for the Red Wings’ disgruntled forward. In the event Barkov’s injury turns out to be worse than currently expected, though, things might change. However, it’s all still uncertain.

Moreover, Larkin is currently on IR and dealing with an upper-body injury, so even if the Cats found themselves in desperate need of a center, Larkin may not be able to play right away. However, many have their doubts about the severity of Larkin’s setback, with speculation that his injury designation is merely a figurehead and that it’s Detroit’s excuse to keep him—and the distracting buzz around him—away from the team.

Advertisement

Lastly, the Panthers may not have or be willing to part with the kind of package the Red Wings are after in return for Larkin. Detroit may have lost leverage due to Larkin’s public trade request, but it still has him signed for the next five seasons, and until an NHL club meets the asking price, the Wings can hold on to Larkin. The relationship appears to be well past the point of no return, so any more bad blood between the two sides would make little difference.

Key takeaways