Amid uncertainty around Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, the Minnesota Wild are now linked to a new trade rumor involving Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny.

Trade rumors linking the Minnesota Wild to Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin have dominated NHL headlines in recent weeks. While Minnesota reportedly has a clear picture of what Larkin wants in his next destination, a new report has connected the Wild to Philadelphia Flyers winger Travis Konecny.

Speaking on Daily Faceoff, TSN‘s Anthony Di Marco noted that Minnesota could be an ideal landing spot for the Flyers forward if Konecny becomes available on the trade market.

With Detroit reportedly dissatisfied with current trade offers for Larkin, the Wild could pivot to another high-end target, though Philadelphia would first need to make Konecny available before Minnesota could put together a formal package.

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Even with the Wild reportedly offering prospect Danila Yurov to the Red Wings in talks for Larkin, Minnesota remains squarely in the mix as a potential destination for the Detroit captain as the NHL season unfolds.

Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers in action.

Likelihood of Travis Konecny leaving Philadelphia

An immediate mid-season trade during the 2026–27 NHL campaign remains unlikely due to major contractual hurdles. Konecny is in just the second year of an eight-year, $70 million extension ($8.75 million AAV) and holds a full no-movement clause through 2031, giving him complete control over any move.

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However, growing friction in Philadelphia has made an eventual split plausible. Amid a sluggish start and reduced power-play time behind younger stars like Matvei Michkov and Porter Martone, reports of veteran-rookie locker-room tension suggest the Flyers could eventually ask him to waive his clause.

Ultimately, most contenders lack the mid-season cap space to absorb his $8.75 million hit. Unless his production rebounds or the locker-room dynamic deteriorates further, general manager Danny Briere will likely wait until the offseason to seriously explore a trade.

How Konecny would fit on a contender

If Konecny does hit the market, he would be an ideal top-six or middle-six catalyst for a Stanley Cup contender. Historically a 30-goal, 65-to-70-point winger, he brings high-end skating, playmaking, and relentless physical agitation tailored for playoff hockey.

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For Konecny, joining a contender would remove the burden of carrying the offense every night. Shifting into a complementary role alongside established superstars would create softer matchups and cleaner shooting lanes, maximizing his value as an energetic, two-way spark plug.

Key takeaways

A new report connected the Minnesota Wild to Philadelphia Flyers winger Travis Konecny.

to Philadelphia Flyers winger Travis Konecny. The Minnesota Wild reportedly offered prospect Danila Yurov to the Detroit Red Wings for Larkin .

to the Detroit Red Wings for . Travis Konecny is in the second year of an eight-year, $70 million extension.