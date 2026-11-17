Despite Minnesota Wild's reported aggressive pursuit of Dylan Larkin, a rumored package centered on Danila Yurov wasn't enough for Detroit Red Wings.

One of the biggest trade rumors this week involves the Minnesota Wild‘s interest in Dylan Larkin, with the Detroit Red Wings reportedly making their stance clear on Minnesota’s latest offer. According to a new report, even the potential inclusion of top prospect Danila Yurov isn’t enough to move the needle for Detroit.

“The Wild have peddled Danila Yurov; the offer includes three first-round picks, and a veteran such as Ryan Hartman; the Wings want more than that; they want an established 30-goal scorer, preferably a center,” Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press wrote regarding the Larkin talks.

Questions continue to swirl around what the future holds for Larkin. With Detroit reportedly unsatisfied with every proposal on the table so far, interested suitors will need to sweeten the pot if they hope to land him for the stretch run.

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While the Canadiens reportedly have an ace up their sleeve in the Larkin sweepstakes, the Red Wings remain focused on the task at hand, expecting Albert Johansson back in the lineup for upcoming matchups against the Bruins and the New York Islanders.

Helene St. James: Re Dylan Larkin: The Wild have peddled Danila Yurov; The offer includes three first-round picks, and a veteran such as Ryan Hartman; The Wings want more than that; They want an established 30-goal scorer, preferably a center – Detroit Free Press (11/16) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 17, 2026

Can the Wild meet the Red Wings’ reported asking price?

To satisfy Detroit’s demand for an established 30-goal scorer—preferably down the middle—Minnesota would have to pivot away from future draft capital and prospects like Yurov and dangle proven roster talent instead.

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Specifically, the Red Wings would likely target Joel Eriksson Ek, who fits the exact profile as a two-way center with multiple 30-goal seasons, or Matt Boldy, a 42-goal winger who offers premier offensive firepower if Detroit is willing to compromise on position.

However, parting with either Eriksson Ek or Boldy creates a major dilemma for general manager Bill Guerin, who is looking to add arkin for a Stanley Cup push rather than subtract from a core sitting near the top of the NHL standings. Moving a foundational piece off the active roster defeats the purpose of acquiring a top-line center, making a straightforward two-team deal between the Wild and Red Wings unlikely.

The cleanest way for Minnesota to bridge that gap without weakening its current lineup is by facilitating a three-team trade. By routing its surplus of first-round picks and prospects to a third rebuilding club, the Wild could acquire an established 30-goal center from an outside seller and flip that player directly to Detroit, giving the Red Wings the immediate offensive centerpiece they want while allowing Minnesota to land Larkin intact.

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Key takeaways

The Detroit Red Wings reportedly rejected the Minnesota Wild’s offer including top prospect Danila Yurov.

the Minnesota Wild’s offer including top prospect Danila Yurov. The Minnesota Wild reportedly offered Danila Yurov , three first-round picks, and veteran Ryan Hartman.

, three first-round picks, and veteran Ryan Hartman. The Red Wings want an established 30-goal scorer, preferably a center, for Dylan Larkin.