The FIFA World Cup final is upon us, and many started to predict who will win the trophy. Tottenham players, for instance, have chosen between Argentina or France to win the Qatar 2022 final.

The moment we’ve been waiting for has come. Argentina and France will battle it out for the ultimate prize at the Qatar 2022 final, which is the only thing the soccer community can think about right now.

La Albiceleste head into the highly anticipated game in great fashion, having beaten Croatia 3-0 in the semifinals. Led by an inspired Lionel Messi, Argentina hope to win their first World Cup in 36 years.

On the other hand, Les Bleus aim to cap off their remarkable campaign by making it back-to-back titles. But who will get the upper hand? Tottenham Hotspur players dared to make their predictions ahead of the final.

Tottenham players predict 2022 World Cup winner

The social media team of Tottenham posted a video in which some of their players predict the World Cup winner. Cristian Romero will probably not like their response, as four of his teammates chose France, while three went for Argentina.

Will Hugo Lloris prove his teammates right? Or will Cuti Romero be the one that celebrates on Sunday? Using our World Cup Predictor, you can see the potential outcome of this year’s tournament in Qatar.