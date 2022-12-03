Manchester City's Julian Alvarez scored Argentina's second goal against Australia after a mistake from their goalkeeper, Mathew Ryan. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Argentina are winning their Round of 16 match with a Lionel Messi’s goal in the first half and a Julian Alvarez’s goal in the second one. However, the Manchester City’s striker got his chance after a mistake from the Australian’s goalkeeper.

While Argentina were controlling the match, fans lost it when Nicolas Otamendi almost gave away a goal with a failed pass to Emiliano Martinez. But nothing happened, and, instead, La Albiceleste expanded their advantage with the same tactic.

While Australia pressed Argentina in their box, Argentina were the ones able to score after Alvarez’s smart pressing over Australia’s goalkeeper. Of course, fans didn’t waste time to publish their funniest memes and reactions.

Argentina’s second goal come after goalkeeper’s mistake: Funniest memes and reactions

La Albiceleste opened the scoring with an incredible Lionel Messi’s goal, who is now the second-best goalscorer in World Cups for Argentina. However, Julian Alvarez’s pressing helped them get the second. Check out the funniest memes and reactions:





