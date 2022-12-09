The Atlanta United DP is on the Argentina national team and has already played at the FIFA World Cup.

Atlanta United and Major League Soccer are ecstatic that one of their players is at the FIFA World Cup. Thiago Almada got on the Argentine national team after a string of injuries placed him on the squad at the last minute. The 21-year-old is MLS’ largest incoming transfer ever paid for a player.

Thiago Almada’s call up was no gimmie either, Argentine national team coach Lionel Scaloni is very high on the former Velez Sarsfield midfielder and expects him to make the leap to Europe sooner rather than later. Even Lionel Messi has come out publicly to tell reporters that Almada has a very high ceiling.

Atlanta United went one further than most clubs and actually purchased ad space on two billboards in Buenos Aires to show their support and do a bit of branding for a club known for buying top talent from Argentina.

Where are Thiago Almada billboards located?

The billboards were place first at the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Caballito, an upper middle-class area above the José María Moreno subway station. The second is closer to home for Almada, it is located in the Liniers train station, close to Vélez Sarsfield's José Amalfitani Stadium, where Almada made his professional debut.

Almada was named newcomer of the year in MLS in 2022 and had 7 goals in 31 appearances across the board, he was also called up in friendlies for Argentina and would get his first cap prior to the World Cup. Almada made his World Cup debut in the 83rd minute in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Poland.

Thiago Almada has interest from various clubs abroad and Atlanta United is hoping to keep the Argentine for one more full season before selling him off to Europe. Almada could become the largest outgoing transfer fee in MLS history.