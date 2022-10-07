The Argentine manager is reported to have identified his first big winter transfer target for the ailing Spanish side.

Jorge Sampaoli is the back at Sevilla and LaLiga after coaching Argentina, Santos, Atlético Mineiro, and Marseille along the way. The 62-year-old Argentine had a terrible run with Argentina at the 2018 World Cup but got his career back on track with Santos and later Marseille.

Sevilla on the other hand has seen better days, they sit one spot above the relegation zone and have a 1-2-4 record so far this season. Julen Lopetegui was sacked as a result of the poor run of form and Sampaoli is back to take the proud club up the standings.

Help could be on Sevilla’s way as Sampaoli could look towards Major League Soccer for his first major signing. According to Felipe Cárdenas, Sevilla could look at Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada.

Thiago Almada to Sevilla?

According to Cárdenas, Almada was a target of Sampaoli during his Olympique Marseille days and could be a target again come the winter transfer window. The 21-year-old is coming off a solid first season for Atlanta United, being one of the club’s few bright spots.

Almada had 6 goals and 6 assists in 28 matches for the team. Starting off slow but catching on as the season progressed. The silky midfielder earned his first cap with the Argentine national team in September, and it is reported that the Argentine coaching staff see him as a player for the future and they have a desire to see him in Europe sooner rather than later.

Thiago Almada was purchased from Vélez Sarsfield in January for $16 million, Atlanta United is expecting a transfer fee in the $25-30 million range.