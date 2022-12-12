France will face Morocco for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

France and Morocco will face each other in what will be the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals. Check out here everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. Remember you can watch this game in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The last champions have advanced steadily in this World Cup. They are undoubtedly the main candidates to repeat what was done four years ago in Russia. All of their games have been wins, except the one against Tunisia against whom they lost using an alternative team. Of course, they want to continue the streak.

Their rivals are the big surprise of Qatar 2022, Morocco, who managed to come out as leaders in a difficult group that they shared with Croatia and Belgium. The Moroccans would then make history for their national team by reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in history, and for Africa by being the first from that continent to reach the semifinals.

France vs Morocco: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Al-Bayt Stadium, Jor, Qatar

Live Stream: FuboTV

France vs Morocco: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

France vs Morocco: Storylines

France are currently the team to beat for anyone aspiring to be champion. They won the last edition of the World Cup and this time they have had very good performances. They are a team with a lot of history, two titles and a lost final, as well as other good performances such as Sweden 1958.

Morocco is a less successful team than France, although that does not mean that they are still a World Cup history despite having only participated 6 times. They have two important milestones in African soccer: the first team from that continent to advance to the first round (in Mexico 1986) and the first to reach the semifinals in this edition.

How to Watch or Live Stream France vs Morocco in the U.S.

This Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal game between France and Morocco to be played on Wednesday, December 14 at the Al-Bayt Stadium, Jor, Qatar will be broadcast in the United States. Other options: SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, Telemundo, FOX Network, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.

France vs Morocco: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers see France as favorites for this semifinal game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: 1.52 odds for France to win, and 7.00 for Morocco to win. A tie would result in a 3.90 payout.

BetMGM France 1.52 Tie 3.90 Morocco 7.00

*Odds via BetMGM