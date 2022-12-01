In a nerve-wracking end, Germany won over Costa Rica but wasn't enough as Spain lost to Japan. Check out here the funniest memes and reactions.

In a simultaneous schedule in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Germany did their homework and won over Costa Rica. After a huge comeback, the four-time World Cup winners needed Japan to lose against Spain, but in a surprisingly turn of events, that didn't happened. In fact, for a span of 5 minutes, both Die Mannschaft and La Roja were almost eliminated.

Germany and Spain started with the first goal of their games, but both Costa Rica and Japan made a huge comeback and were leading the scoreboard. However, the team managed by Hansi Flick managed to make a huge comeback to avoid the upset, but the team managed by Luis Enrique couldn't avoid to lose to Japan.

That final result didn't help Germany, and both Japan, as the winner of Group E, and Spain as the second place will play in the knockout stage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Germany got eliminated from a World Cup for the second time in a row in the group stage, after the 2018 blowout.

Germany won over Costa Rica but didn't qualify for the knockout stage: Funniest memes and reactions

This is the second time ever that Germany are eliminated from a World Cup event in the group stage. In fact, the first time was at the 2018 Russia World Cup in the middle of many doubts about their squad. This time the squad wasn't the problem, but Die Mannschaft wasn't as powerful as expected.