Qatar 2022 is over for Germany. Unfortunately, the 2014 FIFA World Cup champions tied Italy's negative record in this tournament and it is one that they must not be proud of.

The tournament didn't start very well for Germany. They lost 2-1 to Japan in an incredible comeback by the Asians. The, the Europeans tied with Spain, so they had to wait for the last game to see if they would be going to the knockout stage.

Even though Die Mannschaft defeated Costa Rica, Japan's win over Spain eliminatedthem from the tournament due to goal difference. Now, they will be returning home and the streak of not going to the next round continues.

Italy's FIFA World Cup negative record that Germany tied by being eliminated from Qatar 2022

Germany won't play the Round of 16 and will be returning home sooner than expected. Die Mannschaft was seen as a very strong team, but they couldn't prove it in the most important moment: the FIFA World Cup.

As they have been eliminated from Qatar 2022, it is the second consecutive time that they don't make it to the Round of 16. In Russia 2018, they lost to Mexico and South Korea, so their win against Sweden wasn't enough to advance.

Now, Germany and Italy have something in common, but it is not something to be proud of. Die Mannschaft tied the Gli Azzurri as the only two national teams that didn't advance to the Round of 16 in the next two editions after getting the title.

In 2006, Italy became the FIFA World Cup champion by defeating France in the final. In 2010 and 2014, La Nazionale was kicked out from the tournament in the first round.

Germany's hopes are set on not following Italy's steps after these eliminations. The Gli Azzurri didn't even qualify to Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. Will Die Mannschaft have the same fate in the next two World Cups?

