Japan are having an historic run at the 2022 World Cup. Part of their success is the work of their coach, Hajime Moriyasu. Here, check out how much he earns for his job at the national team.

Japan are having an historic run at the 2022 World Cup thanks to their victories over Germany and Spain in the group stage. Part of Japan’s great run is their manager Hajime Moriyasu, who has been in charge of the national team since 2018, while also coaching the U23 team for the Olympics.

Moriyasu, who is a former midfielder, has been coaching since 2013, and has won the J1 League three times with Sanfrecce Hiroshima, as well as the Japan Supercup. He was appointed as the Japan U23 coach to prepare them for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He led Japan to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Final, but it was defeated 3-1 by Qatar. It was their first defeat at a continental final. However, in the World Cup, his team has been a black horse. Here, check out how much he earns as Japan’s coach.

Hajime Moriyasu’s salary as Japan’s coach

Moriyasu is one of the best paid coaches of the World Cup. According to Express UK, he earns £910k, which is the equivalent of a little more than $1 million. The best paid coach of the tournament is Germany’s Hansi Flick with $5 million.

If Japan qualify to the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup, it would be their first time doing so. Obviously, it would add more value to their already great tournament. If you want to know the possible results, check out the World Cup simulator.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.