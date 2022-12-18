Argentina and Lionel Messi became World Cup champions after defeating France 4-2 in the penalty shootout after an incredible game that ended 3-3. However, Ivana Knoll wasn't happy with Messi winning the Golden Ball.

Argentina and Lionel Messi became World Cup champions on Sunday after defeating France 4-2 in the penalty shootout after an incredible game that ended 3-3. Kylian Mbappé scored three goals, but it wasn’t enough for France as, with Dibu Martinez as hero, La Albiceleste finally took the trophy.

Messi has broken several records with his incredible tournament. He won the ‘Man of the Match’ five times, including the final. He scored seven goals, and gave three assists at 35 years old, the oldest player to do so.

Of course, with Argentina winning, it was almost impossible for him not to take home the Golden Ball. However, Croatian supermodel Ivana Knoll, who was at Lusail Stadium for the final, didn’t agree with FIFA. Check out what she said.

Ivana Knoll says Kylian Mbappé should have won the Golden Ball

Knoll has been controversial during the whole tournament. She mocked Brazil when Croatia beat them in quarterfinals and repeated the comments after Argentina beat them in the semifinals. And now, she says that Mbappé should have won the Golden Ball.

“@FifaWorldCup you gave the Golden Ball to the wrong person! Maybe Argentina won but @K.Mbappe is the golden ball!” she wrote on her Instagram stories after the final. She also posted videos of Mbappé goals.

When Argentina won, Knoll said that Croatia was the better team but “sometimes in the semi-finals we have a bad referee like yesterday who gave a penalty for nothing and lost the chance to get the trophy.”