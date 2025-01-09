NFL News: Ravens set to defend Justin Fields amid QB dilemma with Russell Wilson in Steelers

Saturday night marks the third chapter in a season-long, intense rivalry that pits the Pittsburgh Steelers against the host Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. Mike Tomlin’s team does not know if they will take the field with Justin Fields or Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback, and Baltimore is already preparing a great plan to defend both options.

Most likely, both Wilson and Fields will take the field for the Steelers in Baltimore, considering Pittsburgh is in an offensive crisis and riding a four-game losing streak. Tomlin said he’s open to using any combination, and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith echoed that sentiment when he said, “We’ll use whatever we have, assuming it’s the right thing to do.

While it is not known which of the Steelers‘ two quarterbacks will start, the Ravens’ plan could provide clarity to solve Pittsburgh’s dilemma. In Baltimore, they are preparing for a two-QB scenario to slow down their rivals in a key game that will determine who stays alive in the postseason.

Ravens ready to defend Fields and Wilson

“I definitely expect it. They have two starting caliber quarterbacks, we have to be ready to see both of them, not only Justin Fields. They’ve won games with both of them. The first time we faced them, Fields came in and made some critical plays that we thought ultimately cost us the game,” Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr said via the official website.

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, both teammates of Pittsburgh Steelers

Ravens’ particular defensive preparation to face Steelers

All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton said the Ravens defense has taken time in practice this week to prepare for the styles of Wilson and Fields. “I think our coaches have done a good job this week, just incorporating different personnel and getting the right people for those situations,” Hamilton said.

Fields’ and Wilson’s season numbers with the Steelers

The two quarterbacks have shown that they have each other’s backs, despite being in a role dispute for nothing less than the biggest game of the season. Fields was the starting quarterback for the first six weeks of the season, but Wilson regained the job after returning from a calf injury and has started every game since Week 7.

The Steelers have not scored more than 17 points in their last four games and are looking for more offensive mobility, so that intention lends strength to the idea of seeing Fields start at all. The former Chicago Bears player has 106 pass completions for 1106 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games. Wilson, meanwhile, has completed 214 passes for 2482 yards and 16 touchdowns in his 11 starts. Tomlin will have to solve the dilemma of who will be the starter, but the Ravens are ready for both.