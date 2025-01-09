Carson Wentz, the quarterback who once led the Philadelphia Eagles to the pinnacle of the NFL, has experienced a rollercoaster ride in his professional career and has now become a new star for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, as Patrick Mahomes‘ backup, he not only brings experience but also a fresh opportunity to reinvent himself. In this latest chapter of his career, his presence provides a strong option in case additional support is needed.

But what lies beyond the helmet and the spotlight? Beyond touchdown passes and game strategies, the star player of the team led by head coach Andy Reid has built an impressive fortune. Here, check out his current net worth…

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Carson Wentz’s net worth?

Carson Wentz, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ backup quarterback, has built an impressive legacy in the NFL, particularly in recent years. As of 2025, he boasts a net worth of $45 million, along with an annual salary of $3 million.

Carson Wentz #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 05, 2025. (Source: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Since being selected in the 2016 draft, he signed an initial contract with the Philadelphia Eagles worth $26.67 million, which included a $17.6 million signing bonus, according to data from sources like Spotrac and Sportskeeda.

Advertisement

His performance earned him a four-year extension in 2019 worth $128 million, with $107.9 million guaranteed, cementing his position as one of the league’s highest-paid players—an achievement that continues to define his career.

Advertisement

After his time with the Eagles, he continued to add significant earnings to his account with the Colts, where he made approximately $21.3 million, and with the Commanders, who paid him around $28.3 million in 2022.

In 2023, he signed a more modest contract with the Los Angeles Rams, valued at $1.315 million, before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 under a one-year deal worth $3.325 million, with $2.2 million guaranteed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carson Wentz #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up at halftime of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 27, 2024. (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Wentz’s financial journey is a testament to how, despite professional challenges, he has skillfully capitalized on his talent both on and off the field, solidifying his status as a prominent figure in and beyond the NFL.

Advertisement

Carson Wentz’s endorsements

Throughout his career, Carson Wentz has been the face of various brands that reflect both his NFL journey and his personal and regional interests. One of his most significant agreements is with Nike.

Advertisement

Additionally, his partnership with Bose, known for its high-quality audio equipment, has linked him to a tech-savvy and sophisticated image. He has also worked with Amazon, expanding his reach to a global audience.

Advertisement

During his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, he started a sponsorship with NRG Energy, a local energy company based in Philadelphia. This deal offered customized energy plans for the team’s fans.

Carson Wentz #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 05, 2025. (Source: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2019, he added Bobcat to his list of sponsors, a brand of agricultural and construction machinery that aligns with his personal interests beyond football. He also partnered with Sanford Health and Panini.

Wentz’s connection to his hometown is also reflected in his collaborations with local brands like BlackRidge Bank, an agreement facilitated by family connections, and Scheels, a sporting goods store based in Fargo.

Advertisement

Together, these collaborations, part of his diverse portfolio of sponsors, generate an estimated $4 million annually, according to Sportskeeda, which represents a significant income beyond his NFL salary.

Advertisement

Carson Wentz’s real estate holdings

Carson Wentz has made notable real estate investments throughout his career. In 2021, after his trade to the Indianapolis Colts, he put his house in New Jersey up for sale for $1.7 million, as Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Advertisement

Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 04, 2024. (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Located at 125 Commissioners Pike Road in Woodstown, the property spans 11 acres and features 7,408 square feet of living space, including five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, according to sources like the NY Post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2022, he acquired a luxurious home in Leesburg, Virginia, approximately 40 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. This five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom residence is situated on a 3-acre lot within a gated community.

Additionally, Wentz’s philanthropic efforts are also reflected in his real estate investments. In January 2019, his foundation, the AO1 Foundation, purchased a property at 1800 Route 70 E.