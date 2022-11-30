Luis Chavez may have scored his first World Cup goal for Mexico against Saudi Arabia, but it doesn't seem to matter that much for him as El Tri were eliminated from Qatar 2022. Did he take a subtle shot at Gerardo Martino?

Luis Chavez on Mexico's World Cup exit: 'We'll see who has to leave the team'

Mexico woke up too late. Gerardo Martino's men fought until the end to keep their FIFA World Cup hopes alive, but their poor start to the tournament proved costly. El Tri beat Saudi Arabia, but they were still eliminated from Qatar 2022.

Poland's 2-0 defeat to Argentina meant Mexico needed to be ruthless in attack to finish with a higher goal differential than Robert Lewandowski's men, but in the end they fell just two goals short.

Of course, many people will regret how long it took for Mexico to produce this kind of performance. Even Luis Chavez, who scored a fantastic free-kick goal, looked very frustrated with this elimination, suggesting some people shouldn't continue at the team.

Luis Chavez suggests Mexico will have to make changes after Qatar 2022 elimination

"We'll see what happens next, who has to leave this national team. Because this cannot happen," Chavez said, via TUDN.com. "Mexico cannot be eliminated in the group stage, we were thinking about the fifth game and today we didn't even get to the fourth."

"It leaves me with a bittersweet sensation because of the goal and later the result," Chavez added. "Soccer is like this, it gives you opportunities, so we'll see in four years." Mexico will host the 2026 World Cup along with the US and Canada. Now everything is pain, but El Tri will have to turn the page to try and come back stronger in the next World Cup.

