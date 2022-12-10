Morocco and France will face each other for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

They are the last four games of the World Cup, and without a doubt they will be the most anticipated and interesting. In this game they will face the great revelation of Qatar 2022 on the one hand. Morocco were not even favorites to be among the top two in their group stage, however, they advanced as leaders and then eliminated Spain and Portugal to be the first Africans in a semifinal, and of course, they also want to be first in a final.

France have made steady progress in defending the title won four years ago in Russia. They led their group with two wins and one loss (against Tunisia playing with substitutes), and then knocking out Poland in the round of 16 and England in the quarter-finals. Without a doubt, they are candidates to repeat the title.

Morocco vs France: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal game between Morocco and France at the Al Bayt Stadium in Jor, Qatar will be played this Wednesday, December 14 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Morocco vs France: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Morocco vs France

Morocco and France will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup semifinal game on Wednesday, December 14 at 2:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: UFORIA App, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo.

