NFL News: 49ers interview defensive coach who won two Super Bowls with Steelers as a player

The San Francisco 49ers are taking all the necessary steps to improve their defense ahead of the upcoming season, especially after the poor results during the 2024 season. The first move was interviewing an experienced defensive coach who has won two Super Bowl rings as a player with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to the latest information, the 49ers interviewed Deshea Townsend, who is currently working with the Detroit Lions as their defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach since the 2024 season. Townsend has helped turn the Lions’ defense into one of the most lethal in the current season.

It’s worth noting that Townsend has been coaching in various defensive roles since 2011, working with six different NFL teams as well as the Mississippi State college football program. However, he has never had the opportunity to return to the Steelers, where he played from 1998 to 2009 and won two Super Bowls.

It’s also important to mention that the 49ers’ defense was a disaster during the 2024 NFL season. They ranked as the third-worst defense among the 32 teams, allowing an average of 25.6 points per game for a total of 436 points over 17 weeks. However, it’s valid to note the significant number of injuries to key players.

Why Are the 49ers Looking for a Defensive Coordinator?

It’s important to remember that Nick Sorensen was recently the defensive coordinator for the 49ers but has now been removed from the role. He will remain with the franchise in a different position, and the team currently has no defensive coordinator for the 2025 season. Sorensen held the role for just one season.

Potential Improvements with Townsend

If Townsend becomes the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, it’s likely they will adopt a defensive line similar to what the Lions have, with more aggression and precision in their plays. This could potentially help avoid injuries with better player rotations depending on the game situation.