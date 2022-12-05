Portugal and Switzerland will be the protagonists of one of the most interesting duels that the round of 16 will have this FIFA World Cup. Here we tell you everything about the head-to-head between these two rivals.

It is a duel that promises to be very interesting. On the one hand, one of the candidates to reach the final stages of the World Cup, the CR7 team, Portugal. The Portuguese had a quiet group stage, qualifying in first place after winning their first two games. The last one was lost to South Korea, but they are still confident that they will be ready for this round of 16.

They will not have a simple game since their rivals will be Switzerland, who had a discreet group stage, winning the first game against Cameroon and then losing to Brazil, but against Serbia they showed a better level that invites illusion. Of course, to beat the tough Portuguese team they will have to put in a great performance.

Head-to-head Portugal and Switzerland

Although it may seem incredible to many, Switzerland is the one that dominates the statistics between the two teams. The Swiss team has won 11 times, while Portugal did so on 9 with 5 draws, for a total of 25 games. They have never met in World Cups; this will be the first time.

