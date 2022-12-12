Croatia's national team is set to be at least two more games before the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. So, there will be two more chances to listen to the Croatia's national anthem at the stadium in Doha for the semifinals.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is close to the end, and four national teams are still in the journey for the FIFA World Cup Trophy. Croatia being one of them, with Argentina, France, and Morocco. As it has always been, the national anthems are played before a matchup, and the Croatians know how to feel theirs.

In another historic performance, with less hope and more faith, Croatia and their supporters will try to make their rivals feel their voice at the Lusail Stadium when their national team faces Argentina in a crucial game for the semifinals stage. As its clear, the game starts when the national anthem is being played.

Despite the game against Argentina could feel as a away game, Croatia know how to handle the pressure in those situations. As they are close to clinch a second final game in a World Cup event for the first time in their short football history. And with them, their supporters will try join from the stands.

Croatia's national anthem: Lyrics and versions

Also known as ‘Our Beautiful Homeland’, Croatia's national anthem has been written long before the independence of the country itself. According to experts, the lyrics from the song are originated from a poem, ‘Horvatska domovina’ (‘Croatian homeland’), written by Antun Mihanović in 1835.

Just over a decade later in 1846, Austrian composer Josip Runjanin set the words to a melody, supposedly inspired by the recitative ‘Ah! O sole, più ratto’ from Donizetti’s opera Lucia di Lammermoor. Runjanin’s army bandmaster, Josip Wendl, later repurposed the music for a military brass orchestra.

The song was only adopted as Croatia’s official national anthem in 1972, among other amendments to the Constitution of Croatia. It was confirmed by constitutions of 1974 and 1990, when its lyrics were slightly modified, and by the Coat of Arms, the Flag and the National Anthem of the Republic of Croatia Act.