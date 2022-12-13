A sickness scare has hit the French National team camp on the eve of their semifinal showdown with Cinderella story Morocco.

France has been without question the best team of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, led by PSG star Kylian Mbappé with 5 goals in the competition. France has eliminated Poland and England in the knockout rounds to make it to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup.

Morocco is the darling of Qatar 2022, having done the unthinkable and finished top of a group that had Croatia and Belgium and shock wins over Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds. Now Didier Deschamps’ side has another rival to defeat before their game against Morocco, a case of “the bug”.

As reported by The Sun, France has been hit by a sickness within the camp that has forced various players to miss training sessions as they prepare to try to make it to back-to-back World Cup finals.

France has been hit with illness bug in camp

According to the report, Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot missed training today, Upamecano with a sore throat and Rabiot is feeling ill. It has been reported that Ibrahima Konate and Youssef Fofana are the standby starters in case the French duo cannot make the World Cup.

France already entered the tournament with various key players out due to injury mainly, Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kanté, and Christopher Nkunku. Despite those absences, France lost only one game during the World Cup it was against Tunisia.