Portugal closed the round of 16 in great fashion beating Switzerland 6-1 this Tuesday. But this tournament has not been good with them. Check out how far the Portuguese went in the FIFA World Cup.

The round of 16 has already finished. In the Qatar 2022 World Cup there are now only eight teams remaining in the title race. Portugal are precisely one of those looking to win this prestigious tournament.

Group H was where the Portuguese competed in the first round. The rivals drawn with them were Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea. That didn’t seem like an easy task, although they solved it with plenty of ease.

Head coach Fernando Santos even rested some players in the 2-1 loss against South Korea given they were already qualified. In the end, they finished the group in the first place. There it was time for a supposedly tougher opponent in Switzerland, something that didn’t happen because Portugal shredded the Swiss with a 6-1 win.

What is the best result of Portugal in a FIFA World Cup?

This country has had talented players throughout their history. In multiple World Cups they have put together teams that shined bright on paper, especially in this century. But unfortunately, they were never able to materialize that into a title of this level.

That is why this could be a great opportunity for them to go further than they have ever gone. Portugal’s best appearance was in England 1966 when they finished in the third place. There they won five games and were only defeated 2-1 by the hosts in the semifinals.

