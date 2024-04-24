Bill Belichick is ready to make a big move after parting ways with the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick built one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history alongside Tom Brady with the New England Patriots. They won the Super Bowl six times breaking all possible records.

However, in the quest to find Brady’s successor, the legendary head coach damaged his relationship with team’s owner, Robert Kraft. When Jimmy Garoppolo and Mac Jones failed, the end of an era arrived.

That’s why, a few weeks ago, Bill Belichick mutually parted ways with the Patriots and his future in the NFL was totally uncertain. Now, the next step of an illustrious career has been revealed.

According to a report from The Athletic, Belichick will join the famous Manningcast on Monday Night Football to be part of a tremendous crew with Peyton Manning and his brother Eli.

What will be the next team of Bill Belichick?

Bill Belichick won’t be a head coach in the NFL next season and the Manningcast report confirms that. Just a few days after the Super Bowl, the future Hall of Famer was the favorite to become head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, but, owner Arthur Blank chose Raheem Morris.

All the vacancies filled up and Belichick had no shot to get a fresh start. Now, the mastermind has decided to pursue television where he already delivered an amazing debut as part of NFL Network.

In 2019, Rich Eisen revealed the NFL 100 All-Time Team with Belichick and Chris Collinsworth as analysts. The former Patriots’ coach was sensational and many thought the jump to TV would eventually come.

Manningcast is set to be extraordinary with Belichick and the Manning brothers on a weekly basis. Furthermore, a first appearance in 2024 for Bill is scheduled with Pat McAfee during his special broadcast of the NFL Draft live from Detroit.