The Clausura 2024 regular season comes to an end, with Puebla hosting Club America in Matchday 17. Here's how to watch this game live in the USA.

The Liga MX Clausura 2024 comes to its end this week. For Matchday 17, Puebla will receive the visit of Club America in what is set to be an exciting match. Here’s how to watch this game in the USA.

It’s been a tough tournament for Puebla. The team currently sits at the bottom of the standings with only five points, having secured just one win, two draws, and suffering 13 defeats.

On the other hand is Club America, the current Liga MX champion. As of today, the Azulcremas lead the competition, but they need to win against Puebla in order to secure the first spot for the playoffs.

When will the Puebla vs Club America match be played?

The game for the Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Puebla and Club America will be played this Friday, April 26 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Luis Henry Martin of America

Puebla vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Puebla vs Club America in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Cruz Azul and Atlas will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) . Other option: ViX.