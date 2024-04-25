Even before the 2024 NFL Draft officially kicks off, Caleb Williams has stolen the spotlight by revealing that he'll join the Chicago Bears as the 1st overall pick.

The NFL‘s new year begins today with the 2024 Draft. While anticipation builds for the Chicago Bears‘ announcement of the 1st overall pick, Caleb Williams has already disclosed that he’ll join the NFC North squad.

In recent weeks, the former USC Trojans quarterback has faced questions about his future. Initially hesitant to address rumors linking him to the Bears, he has now openly confirmed this highly anticipated news.

Caleb Williams clears up rumors about joining the Bears

The Chicago Bears are on the clock, and it would be a massive shock if they didn’t choose a quarterback with the first overall pick. It would be an even greater surprise if they passed up on Caleb Williams.

The former USC Trojans player is widely regarded as the best quarterback of this year’s class. Almost every mock draft has him as the 1st overall pick, and his recent statement has all but confirmed it.

While speaking to the media, Williams answered a tricky question: Who would he want the Bears to draft at No. 9? Instead of avoiding it, the quarterback gave a bold response, nearly confirming that he will play in the NFC North this year.

“I’d probably go Olu Fashanu because I know he’d put his life on the line for me, protecting me,” Williams said. The quarterback knows that the Bears will most likely draft him, but he wants them to add more players to help him succeed.

Fashanu, an offensive tackle out of Penn State, played with Williams in high school at Gonzaga College. According to mock drafts, he’s set to be selected between No. 6 and No. 14, and the Bears hold the 9th overall pick.

Caleb Williams – USC 2022

Nevertheless, Williams is aware that his former teammate might not be available for the Bears at No. 9. For this reason, he has requested a new wide receiver in case the tackle gets picked before.

Can Caleb Williams pick his team in the 2024 NFL Draft?

One of the most common questions surrounding Caleb Williams is if he truly wants to play with the Bears. Chicago is set to select him with the 1st overall pick, but maybe he’s not completely interested in joining the NFC North team.

In the history of the NFL Draft, some players have rejected the teams that drafted them. Two of the most famous cases are Eli Manning and John Elway, who were selected by teams they didn’t want to play for and forced trades to join other clubs. Interestingly, both went on to win two Super Bowls in their careers.