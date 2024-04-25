Anthony Davis isn’t happy with the Lakers’ late-game execution.

The Lakers blew a 20-point lead.

Darvin Ham responded to his players’ notes.

Anthony Davis Calls Out The Lakers, Darvin Ham Responds

The Los Angeles Lakers have now lost ten consecutive games to the Denver Nuggets. While the reigning NBA champions are clearly the better team, coaching also has a lot to do with that.

That’s why Anthony Davis didn’t hold back after their loss in Game 2. He didn’t seem to be too pleased with Darvin Ham’s coaching, stating that the team is all over the place at crucial times:

“We’ve shown that we’re more than capable,” said the former first-overall pick. “We have stretches where we don’t know what we’re doing on both ends of the floor.”

Darvin Ham Disagrees With Davis

Unsurprisingly, the Lakers’ coach didn’t exactly agree with his star player. If anything, he thinks Davis was talking out of frustration, adding that they’re actually very organized:

Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham giving a press conference.

“I just think sometimes plays don’t turn out the way you think they should,” Ham told the media. “The frustration sets in a little bit. But I don’t think it’s, for us, not being organized.”

Ham then talked about how his coaching staff takes pride in their efficiency and preparation. He thinks Davis talked in the heat of the moment and let emotions get the best of him:

“I think I have incredibly talented coaches all along my staff and we pride ourselves on, whether it’s a practice or shootaround, games, whatever, we pride ourselves on being highly efficient organization,” Ham said. “So I would just chalk that up to being frustrated, you know it’s an emotional game the way it ended and all of that. But I’ll agree to disagree on that one.”

At the end of the day, both deserve some blame. Davis only took one shot in the fourth quarter, and any star player would’ve demanded the ball down the stretch in a game like that.

As for Darvin Ham, if your star player has 32 points and is in a rhythm and having a good night, the least you can do is make sure he gets the ball when it matters the most.